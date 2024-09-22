The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DESU chapter.

With homecoming right around the corner for many schools, students, and alums are preparing for a time of celebration within their school community.

Homecoming serves as a time when students can celebrate, and alumni come back home to participate in various traditional events such as football games, step shows, tailgates, and more. When having fun, it is also important to stay safe, so with that being said, here are some tips on how to stay safe during this homecoming season.

Travel In Groups

Traveling in groups or pairs is a smart way not to get lost and stay safe. Whether events are close by or far, having people to watch out for you when going out is the best bet. If you don’t have other people to go with you, telling your loved ones where you are going or sharing your location is another great option.

No Outside Visitors

It may be enticing to bring an outside friend to join the fun, but for safety’s sake let’s keep it campus friends only. Inviting a family member or a friend or two may seem harmless when it’s just you, but when enough people are doing it, it can cause complications. For everyone’s sake, let’s use this time to bond with our fellow classmates and send photos to friends afterwards in order to share the fun (and to brag).

If you see something, say something

We have all been there before. We see something seemingly problematic, but quickly put it out of our heads and move on. “That’s not my problem.” “Someone will get to that.” While this may be more convenient for us in the short term, in the long term, we are better off if we report issues the moment we see them. Lest we let something that could have been handled easily in that moment become a problem in the future.

It’s important to have fun but just as important to stay safe! Homecoming is around the corner, and we all want to be prepared. I hope this advice serves you well. With that being said, let’s have fun, Hornets!