As the school year settles in, students may start to get into a bit of a rut. Big events such as midterms, hoco, and halloweekend are over, but, as the holiday season approaches you can use this as an opportunity to spice your life up with a new room.

After taking a weekend trip to Target with my friends, I got the idea to spice my room up for the holiday season after we passed the decor aisle. I settled on a cute, white mini Christmas tree, and a pink garland to match. Setting it up in my dorm with my roommate was a fun bonding activity for both of us as well.

Many students decorated their dorm for back-to-school season, or you may have been like me and were a bit too lazy to go all out for your room. Either way now is a great time to refresh your dorm for the remainder of the year. Here are some holiday decor ideas for your room.

Mini Tree And Ornaments

A Christmas tree is a classic when decorating for the holidays. Putting all the ornaments on the tree is one of my favorite traditions for Christmas, so why not start the fun early in my room?

For students, a gigantic tree isn’t the best decision when it comes to decorating a dorm, so to combat that, going for a nice mini tree that can fit in the corner of your room or on your desk is a great choice.

I got a cheap $5 mini Christmas tree from Target that sits perfectly in the middle of my desk, but hurry as they are only sold in stores! For $5 they’re a great deal as they come in different colors and with ornaments. After I found them trending on TikTok last year, they were hard to find, but I went early this year and got lucky to get my hands on one.

2. Garlands

Garlands are a cute way to add a small pop to your dorm. You can hang them above your window like I did, or you can put them anywhere else on your wall.

Garlands come in any color imaginable so they can easily match whatever theme is already part of your room. However you want to decorate, they have it! You can do artificial greenery, or go with a string of ornaments.

I purchased a small ornament garland from Target as well for $5, but again, it is only available for purchase in-store, so make sure you go grab it now! It fits perfectly in a dorm.

3. Wreaths

Wreaths are a nice touch because they can be hung up on the inside of your door or be used to decorate the outside for visitors. A wreath doesn’t necessarily have to be Christmas-themed either if you don’t celebrate. There are fall wreaths as well, or even neutral wreaths, so feel free to choose what you want.

4. LED lights

If you haven’t already adorned your walls with lights, now is definitely the time. Whether you choose to go with strip lights, fairy lights, or Christmas lights, the outcome is still the same.

A smart idea would be to choose lights that have multiple color options, so you can have a holiday-themed light show in your room, and be able to switch back once the season is over.