Hi everyone, since summer has now ended (sheds tear), I thought it would be perfect to recommend my favorite animated movies and series that are great to binge this fall! I am a huge fan when it comes to cartoons and animations so I hope you can use these.

Coraline is one of my all-time favorite movies and it just sets the scene for fall. The cool tones and spooky undertones get you ready for Halloween. The plot itself is eerie and even scary to some. It is also a novel I have heard it’s much more detailed than the film.

Monster House is a movie that actually did sort of scare me as a kid. There’s nothing fun about a house that comes to life. Especially when the whole town is completely oblivious. With this “a boy who cried wolf” plot, it’s sure to keep you peeled to the screen.

Paranorman is a more fun movie that’s about a boy who can see ghosts. He has to save his entire town from a curse. With its humorous side characters and witty plot, it is definitely a good family movie for Halloween.

Gravity Falls is a series that is technically set in the summer, but if you know, you know. This show has many secrets and foreshadowing, the whole nine yards. It’s so much fun to watch. Though the show has ended, the lore continues with it having many books. You can check the creator’s, Alex Hirch’s, Twitter for more.

This is a spinoff series of Adventure Time and includes the characters made by Ice King himself. I can’t get into the details too much, but it’s a very cozy series and especially if you are an AT fan, like me, you probably live for this series.

As we all know, Scooby-Doo is known for its monsters and ghouls. In my personal opinion, Mystery Incorporated is one of the best versions. It has a dark vibe and better jokes or humor. It can also be directed at an older audience, unlike older variations.

I hope you can use the recommendations and have a fun and cozy fall season!!