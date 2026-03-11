Does Tiktok Catfish College?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DESU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s around that time of the year again. Where high school seniors are now getting accepted into college. From HBCUs to PWIs to the Ivy Leagues, so many high school seniors are getting ready to start their freshman year of college.

When applying to college, some people go in with a major in mind. A career they want to fulfill. Then that leads to more research and later on selecting that college. However, in recent years, social media has played an important role in selecting where you will be getting your education for the next four years.

When you go to search up certain colleges on TikTok, for example, you will see the students doing day in the life, get ready with me, and other content videos. Whether it’s party life or social life, they seem to only show the good parts of college. I’m not saying that college isn’t enjoyable, but where there is good, there are also tough parts.

For example, when it comes to HBCUs, there is a stereotype that “every day is a fashion show” or “you have to always be dressed up”. As a student of an HBCU, yes, the culture of my school is something special, but after the first week of school, everyone is back to Crocs and sweatpants. Everyone gets dressed for our annual events, such as homecoming.

College has exams, stress, and many other factors. It’s not only about partying and going out with friends. There must be a balance between fun and work. Unfortunately, social media doesn’t express that side that much, and then incoming freshmen end up transferring after their first semester or year.

With that all being said, when applying to college, whether it’s undergraduate or graduate, do your own research. Don’t go by what social media shows you, because it’s biased. It’s either gonna show you the good or the ugly, but never both. You want the best out of your education, so make sure you make the right decision for you and your future.