Crumbl Cookie Is Coming To Dover, Delaware

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DESU chapter.

On March 22, 2024, Crumbl Cookie is set to open a new location in Dover, Delaware at 50 North Dupont Highway Suite 10, right across the street from Delaware State University’s main campus. I’m not sure whose grand idea it was to pick that location, but I hope the other side of their pillow is always cool at night.

Luckily for them, Crumbl Cookie is about to make so much money from me between their grand opening and graduation day (May 10!!). My money alone may keep the store running, and all the employees paid. It may take me a few days and a couple of water bottles to finish a single cookie because they’re that sweet, but they’re truly my guilty pleasure.

Crumbl Cookie is a bakery chain originating in Utah that sells freshly made cookies featuring a wide variety of flavors on a weekly changing menu. These flavors often imitate pies, candies, cakes, foods, and more. With names like ‘Hazelnut Mudslide,’ ‘Bubble Gum,’ and ‘Pumpkin Chocolate Chip,’ there is something for everyone to enjoy. Though some of the flavors or names have had me questioning the creators’ sanity, the excitement of trying a new set of cookies with my friends and ranking them from best to worst for the week keeps me going back.

Crumbl announces their weekly lineup on their Instagram in teaser videos with accompanying captions describing the delicacies available each Monday-Saturday (unfortunately for us, their locations are closed on Sundays). This week’s rotation (Mar 11-16) includes their tried-and-true Milk Chocolate Chip, Mallow Creme ft. Lucky Charms®, Coconut Lime, Buttermilk Pancake (which I want to try, I love breakfast), Mint Brownie Butter, and a Mystery Cookie, which is different at each location.

We don’t know what cookies the Dover location will have during their grand opening just yet, so I created a suggestion list of cookies I’d hope to see and some I could do without starting March 22.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

My favorites cookies, 10/10 recommend

Banana Bread This cookie is served warm and is an amazing blend of banana, vanilla, and brown sugar topped with a cream cheese glaze. I’m not the biggest fan of cream cheese, but it makes the perfect combo with the banana flavor. Waffle This one tastes and looks just like a waffle, featuring the perfect-sized serving of buttercream frosting that I think is intended to mimic butter. Served warm and with pancake syrup on the side, there aren’t many flavors this bakery sells that come close to competing with this flavor. As I mentioned before, I love breakfast foods, so it’s no surprise I ranked this one highly! Honey Bun A simple cinnamon cookie topped with a honey butter glaze can do no wrong in my eyes! Cake Batter This one is pretty straightforward. A cake-esque cookie? Yes, please.

cookies they probably shouldn’t include

Red Velvet White Chip As a fan of red velvet cake, this cookie disappointed me. It was too sweet to enjoy :( Strawberry Cupcake This is another cookie that’s served warm. The frosting is a strawberry and vanilla blend with white sprinkles on top. I really wasted my money on this one, knowing I don’t like strawberries, but even my friends who do like them didn’t like this flavor. Definitely too sweet, but something about it was off. Please, Crumbl Dover, spare us on this one!

The element of surprise with a rotating menu keeps the excitement alive for me at Crumbl. I’ll try to find some self-control once they open, but I look forward to trying some new favorites and my tried-and-trues between classes with my friends!