Close The Textbooks, These Gen Z Women Are Changing History

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DESU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

There is a stereotype against Gen Z that all we care about is social media and becoming influencers. That’s all we do: doomscroll, and we don’t do anything that contributes to our current society. Yes, social media is a big part of this generation, but if anything, we have used it to our advantage. We have so many current pioneer women who are breaking barriers and use social media as a platform to speak up about things that others are too afraid to talk about.

Coco Gauff, the advocate and the athlete. Yes, she is a grand slam champion, but she won with strength and grace. She has opened up in the past about her struggles with her own mental health. She has even experienced panic attacks, but has learned to channel that energy to perform best at her matches. Additionally, in 2020, at just the age of sixteen, she spoke out during Black Lives Matter and spoke about racial injustice in this country. In more recent years, she even spoke up more about climate change and how it’s impacting our everyday lives.

Moving into the media industry, Marsai Martin. She was born in 2004 and has broken so many records. She is the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history. She had produced the movie’Little” at just the age of fourteen. She has been a part of many projects since then, including the hit shoe’Blackish’. Now she goes from conferences to schools to inspire up-and-coming generations that are interested in the media industry. She also runs her own production company named Genius Entertainment. She is an inspiration to the Gen Z community when it comes to entrepreneurship and starting it at a young age.

Another woman in the music industry is Renee Rapp. She open about her true identity through her music and is unapologetic about it. She talks about mental health and how important it is. She believes it should be way more prioritized in our everyday lives. She even talks about queer relationships and not being scared about expressing your true self. Using her music as a gateway of communication to people who may be ashamed of who they are, she uses it to let them know it’s okay and to always be proud of who they are, no matter what anyone says.

In the writing industry, Amanda Gorman is one of my personal favorites. She read a poem at Joe Biden’s Inauguration and was named the youngest inaugural poet in United States history. The poem itself went over themes of race, hope,rescielence and democracy. Since then, she has published her own work, like “The Hill We Climb”, “Call Us What We Carry”, and “Change Sings”, and has even been on the cover of Vogue. She has influenced poetry as a whole towards the Gen Z audience.

These are just a few of the Gen Z changemakers. So next time someone asks you about an impactful woman in our history this March, don’t think back too far; we are living in a time full of so many revolutionary women.