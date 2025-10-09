Angel Resse Becomes The First Athlete to Walk In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DESU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It was just announced that Angel Reece will be the first athlete to ever walk in the annual and iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. I can speak for all of us when I say that we are so excited to watch her grace that runway.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been a staple in fashion since the early 2000s. Between the performers, the models, the themes, and most importantly, the iconic and artistic wings, it’s one of the biggest nights in fashion. Angel Reece, being the first athlete to grace the runway, will make this show unforgettable.

She is known for what she does on the courts, as well as what she does off the courts. She’s been in multiple magazines such as Vogue, Women’s Health, and Sports Illustrated. She was specifically featured in Vogue’s Winter 2025 issue and was also named in Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons. She was also on the cover of the WNBA Edition 2K26.

She’s also done many collaborations and deals with companies such as Amazon, McDonald’s, Mielle Organics, Beats by Dre, and many more. She has plans to get into the casting scene as well come the future. She lastly started a foundation called Angel C.Reece Foundation back in 2023. It was created to empower girls and underrepresented groups.

Though Angel Reece is on the come up, she continues to give back to the community that invested in her and played a part in where she is today.

She has been making moves ever since she joined the WNBA, and she is from finished. To catch her at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, tune in on Wednesday, October 15th at 7 pm Eastern Standard Time. You can watch on YouTube and Amazon Prime.