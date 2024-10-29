A Deep Dive on the New Menedez Netflix Series

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content Warning: This story mentions sexual assault

Netflix recently came out with a 9-episode reenactment about the story of Erik and Lyle Menedez. The Erik and Lyle Menedez case was one of the most infamous murder trials in the early 90s.

The case involves two brothers who shot and killed their parents, Mary Louise Kitty Menedez and Jose Menedez, after enduring years of sexual, verbal, and physical abuse. This case was very controversial, being that the narrative was that they killed their parents due to financial greed.



The show portrays the Menedez brothers from different perspectives throughout the show. One perspective of the show depicted them having a very close relationship. Close to the point of being incestual. There was a scene in the show that showed the brothers in a very sensual manner.

Many viewers were disturbed by this portrayal, given their abusive upbringing. It is reported that this idea was false and was started by a journalist named Dominick Dunne. Another inaccurate perspective that was portrayed was regarding Lyle. The actor, Nicholas Chavez, portrayed Lyle as a very angry and aggressive young man. Obsessed with fame and the money that they could benefit from.

Throughout the series, you see him act very enraged towards his family, friends, and other characters. The Menedez brothers have since commented on the release of the series from prison, calling it “Horrible and full of blatant lies.” The director, Ryan Murphy, responded to their comments saying, “It is the best thing that ever happened to them in 30 years.”

Ryan Murphy’s comments may be seen as insensitive, given the harsh nature of the crimes and abuse. The creators and writers of the show argue that the series was created to showcase different perspectives of the Menedez story.

The show even had a scene where the brothers were cursing out their parents and seemed as if they had no respect for them. According to a BBC article it states, “There were four people involved, two people are dead, what about the parents? We had an obligation as storytellers to also try and put in their perspective based on our research, which we did.”

This could explain their reasoning for including many controversial details within the “Monsters” series, but it does not justify spreading inaccurate information. Ryan Murphy is known for his graphic shows that depict murder and abuse. The Menedez series is actually a second season to his Jeffery Dahmer series. Which also left viewers and family members of the victims distraught.

The show has had mixed reviews about the portrayal of the Menendez brothers. There are many aspects of their story that were not included in the show. New evidence has also been presented in this case that would support the Menedez position that they were abused.

Erik wrote a letter to his cousin, Andy Canto, describing the abuse that happened with their father. This letter was written eight months before the murder took place. A new generation has emerged and is protesting for a resentencing of the Menedez brothers.

Although this show is viewed as controversial, this infamous case has returned to the media, and the brothers have a new court hearing on November 29th. This is great news for these men. It seems that it could be possible for the brothers to experience freedom for the first time in decades.