The Fight for Credibility 

It is no secret that we are born into an already established society designed to confine us through roles that keep us humble and in check. If you are naive about how the world runs, I can assure you that the contents of this article will paint a vivid picture of how gender roles can manifest as a form of bondage, especially in a society where men are deemed the superior beings. My first question is whether that superiority complex is damaging society from the inside out?

What is a woman’s purpose?

Some will say a woman’s purpose in society is to nurture, to cook, clean, and lean into meekness and submissive attributes. But from my perspective, a woman is far more than what patriarchal society would like her to believe. It is interesting how women are often perceived as natural-born secretaries rather than natural-born leaders, and if we are lucky, we may be allowed to be an associate of the group leader. Is it a woman’s soft voice or feminine touch that makes it acceptable for some parts of society to challenge our words and condemn our leadership? Is being outspoken as a woman a threat to the patriarchal demographic? These are questions I ask myself every day as I enter a world where a man’s opinion is often valued more than a woman’s outspokenness.

Recently, an acquaintance of mine shared a story about being silenced at work simply for expressing her opinion. The authoritative figure demanded that her microphone be muted during a meeting that involved the opinions of many. As much as I hate to blame that experience on the fact that she is not only young but also a Black woman, it is a reality that cannot be denied or dismissed, especially in this society. On top of her experience, I have personally had instances where I have felt dismissed, talked over, or not taken seriously within my places of leadership. I have been told that “my voice is easy to speak over”, and it is hard not to correlate the lack of respect with my natural femininity. I am sure that my experience is not unique, which is why the goal of this article is to spread awareness and ask the hard questions. Does her voice matter?

The Muzzle

The question of the day is this: how much can a woman say before she oversteps her role in society? Some may argue that we live in an age where freedom of speech is accepted and boldness is honored. However, I challenge you as readers to consider whether that freedom truly applies to a woman who chooses to raise her voice against the patriarch.

Every day, I am reminded of the story of Maya Angelou, a woman, poet, and author known for breaking barriers with her words. Yet before she became that powerful voice, Ms. Angelou had to not only find her voice but also fight for it in a world that convinced her to believe her words were dangerous. For five consecutive years, Maya went mute, silencing the very gift that would eventually carry her remarkably far in life. That story in itself represents the power of a woman’s voice and what exactly the world loses when women are silenced in order to maintain “peace” between genders. This article is not about starting a war between the sexes, but rather about shedding light on how lived experience can bind, and later release, the very thing that makes a woman powerful.

The Stigma

From my own experience, I have found that it is easier to speak boldly and freely among other like-minded women. However, I have also noticed that my freedom of speech and opinion is more often challenged by men who believe I am disrupting the status quo. Why is that? Is there a stigma ingrained in society that assumes a woman’s words come from a place too emotional to be taken seriously? Or is there an ego instilled in some men from a young age that makes it unacceptable for them to be outspokenly challenged by a woman? While these reflections are rooted in opinion and experience, they cannot be dismissed as hollow or fabricated. Instead, they represent lived realities that speak to a much larger issue: the ongoing stigma around the power of women’s voices.

The Power of Emotion

From the very beginning, women are often told that we are overly emotional, difficult to handle, and that our opinions cannot be considered credible. Often, I find that respect is given naturally to others, while in some instances, I have to prove why I deserve mine. I call this “the fight for credibility.” It is interesting how many women have experienced times, whether in academic, professional, or social settings, where they find themselves stepping out of character to prove the value of their words. Does that make them emotional, or does it represent the instances where a woman is only truly heard when she speaks with bold passion? Emotion is not a weakness, nor is it a woman’s enemy; it is a representation of when sensitivity meets passion and creates a tangible and undeniable force of motivation.

The Challenge

I challenge you to continue to be expressive and to use your emotions to your advantage. It is a sixth sense that can be inspirational and honored if we, as women, avoid the fear of being perceived as less than because of it. If you ever feel silenced or overlooked due to your femininity or emotional nature, it is crucial that you resist timidness and step into boldness. The truth is, you were created with a voice, and the power within it is more valuable than society will ever acknowledge unless, of course, you force them to.