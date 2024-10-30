The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most people hear Hallmark and immediately cringe. Famous for lousy writing, stereotypical characters, and terrible cinematography, Hallmark movies are the epitome of cable TV. With fall and winter quickly approaching, I have already heard jokes about having to watch Hallmark movies or waiting for life to look like one. Rarely does someone admit to liking or even loving Hallmark movies; they are the perfect guilty pleasure that you never admit to having.

Past just cable TV, Hallmark has dug its hands into even major streaming services, for example Netflix. Movies like A Christmas Prince and The Knight Before Christmas are carbon copies of the traditionally cheesy Hallmark movie. Hallmark movies have nothing to do with the actual storyline but the Wattpad-style romance that brings you back to a simpler time (middle school). A big-shot lawyer falling for a small-town baker or a city girl falling for her cowboy dream are precisely what my thirteen-year-old mind would eat up. And Netflix is great at creating movies with exactly these premises. More popular movies, like Through My Window or The Kissing Booth, are simply better-produced Hallmark movies, but in no way is that wrong. Despite the odd justification of cheating or blatant misogyny, in a world where love seems ever fleeting, who doesn’t want to see unrealistic love stories?

Hallmark movies aren’t good, but they are enjoyable. Past just those looking for a cute love story, these movies hold a place for people simply wanting to laugh or gain a deeper appreciation for other movies. Watching someone fumble around terrible lines and weird acting choices is a perfect way to remind someone of the true beauty of well-made, written, and acted movies. Or, if you’re like me, you just enjoy laughing at the absolute stupidity of the entire movie. I love cringing over “I love you”’s and “I need you”’s, watching mediocre men get the girl, and seeing what dangerous situations the writers need to save a woman from.

Furthermore, there are legitimate reasons to continue making these movies. Despite saying these movies they are poorly acted and directed, these films are also an essential part of the film industry. With more and more AI-written and produced forms of media, the art industry is taking a hit. Hallmark movies, though terrible, allow new directors and actors to be a part of art and allow their work to have a place within the ever changing art sphere. These movies can also be important to the actors portraying these characters. Most likely with a horrible script, and the fact they don’t pay well, Hallmark movies allow new actors to experience the film industry and making process in a setting with little pressure. No one expects these movies to do well or be found by a large amount of people which allows those involved to work out and develop their skill without fear of the big screen.

I highly suggest doom-scrolling any streaming service and finding the worst of the worst, cheesy romance movies with an awkwardly framed and photographed title card. Enjoy an hour of pure cringe, love, and problematic ideas while also finding solace in the creativity, or lack thereof, of the film industry.