The Government Shutdown: What really is going on? 

As of October 22nd, we are twenty-two days into the government shutdown, marking the second-longest shutdown in US history. It began at midnight on October 1st because of a budget impasse in Congress (meaning they can’t agree on how to spend the government’s money). The dispute centers around Healthcare funding. There are two different sides: Democrats want to reinstate funding for Medicaid and maintain health insurance discounts from the Affordable Care Act (ACA), while Republicans are pushing for a short-term plan that would keep the Government running until November 21st (USA Today, 2025).

This power struggle is showing some real consequences. 750,000 federal employees have been temporarily stopped without pay, and many essential services have been operating with minimal staff. At the same time, things like Medicare and Social Security benefits continue. Programs and other services, especially those who are serving vulnerable populations, are at a huge risk.

Food Stamps in Jeopardy:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps, is one of the programs that could be highly affected by this shutdown. The USDA has warned us that if the shutdown persists into November, the program may lack funding to distribute benefits to the over 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP for their basic nutrition (MSN News, 2025).

This unknown reality of what is to come in the next couple of weeks has a huge impact on low-income families, seniors, and children who depend on timely benefits to put food on the table. As someone who has witnessed first hand how hard low income families work just to get by it is painful to watch them take yet again another hit. They are losing access to food stamps during a shutdown, and simultaneously are being judged for needing help in the first place. American society is doubly punishing its most vulnerable: once by cutting off support, and then again, shaming them asking for needing that support. In some states, like Florida, there are contingency plans (a backup plan for if and when things might go wrong), even though the lack of federal support could lead to delay or reduction of aid (Federal News Network, 2025).

Many food banks and community organizations are starting to prepare for increased demand as many recipients of SNAP will be forced to seek emergency assistance. The longer the shutdown goes on, the more effects it will have on communities that rely on SNAP dollars circulating through grocery stores and economic markets. These issues will have a domino effect, creating much larger issues in the future.

This shutdown is more than headlines, it highlights how America relies on and runs its everyday by ideological divides. Republicans argue for fiscal responsibility and limited government, while Democrats emphasize the need for social safety nets and healthcare access. Until common ground is found, the public remains caught in the crossfire.

