The Death of Traditional Celebrity Journalism

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePauw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the 2000s and 2010s, many of us remember the flashy magazines at the checkout register: Justin Bieber Falls In Love Again or, perhaps, Wendy Williams Can’t Stop Getting Botox! Then we’d go home and turn on the TV, only to see a talk show host interviewing the latest up-and-coming star. When browsing the internet, it would be a similar situation — an endless supply of possible rumors and juicy drama. Celebrity news outlets couldn’t get enough of the hot gossip surrounding those in the public eye — and neither could we.

However, within the last decade, traditional celebrity journalism has grown out of favor, especially with younger generations. Many find outlets that controlled the narrative around fame for years before-–E! News, People magazine, and TMZ—to be inauthentic and dramatized. For example, a small rumor would be twisted into an exaggerated headline to win over readers’ undivided attention. Reporters would follow celebrities wherever they went, hoping to snag a few details about their personal lives. Many accused paparazzi reporters of being exploitative — Following stars to even the most mundane places, such as McDonald’s, became normalized. The whole routine felt invasive and overdone —it was time for a shift.

In the last few years, we’ve seen a shift in celebrity content towards long-form podcasts and internet talk shows. These types of media emphasize a more authentic and light-hearted approach — longer conversations, non-traditional questions, and an intimate setting. Hosts take the perspective of a fan, usually having done prior research on a celebrity or influencer. Often, this makes the audience feel as though they are watching two old friends have a chat, rather than a stranger poking and prodding into another’s personal life. A well-known internet talk show, and a prime example, is Hot Ones, hosted by Sean Evans. Since 2015, Hot Ones has featured a wide variety of guest stars, in which Evans asks his guests a lineup of questions while eating spicy chicken wings. As the wings get hotter, so do the questions. Fans love this YouTube talk show for its mix of hilarious, intimate, and authentic moments. Another beloved internet talk show, Royal Court, hosted by Brittany Broski, features guests dressed up in medieval-themed garb. These guests are asked a mix of both personal and absurd questions. On the castle-like set, the audience sees a more ridiculous and genuine side of many mainstream celebrities, such as Harry Styles, Fred Armisen, and Dove Cameron.

The problem with traditional celebrity journalism is that these stars no longer need tabloids to get publicity — they can create their own media outlets. Social media apps, such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, have allowed those with a fanbase to control their narratives. However, how much their personal lives are shared is completely up to them. Rather than every aspect of their lives being put on blast, celebrities have the ability to curate their online image. Additionally, while journalism outlets previously acted as the intermediaries between stars and their fanbase, social media platforms offer direct-to-fan communication. This allows celebrities to better connect with their fanbase and vice versa. Finally, social media has made celebrity culture more accessible than it has ever been before. Traditional celebrity tabloids were often limited-access and heavily filtered — unless readers paid a monthly subscription. Even then, those with a subscription still could only see what was selected by editors, producers, and media corporations — not the whole picture. While these tabloids keep the relationships between celebrities and their fans distanced, social media closes that gap as they are able to interact with each other in real-time.

While some argue that the shift from traditional celebrity journalism to a more accessible, straightforward approach is a positive change in pop culture, others argue that social media is reinforcing parasocial relationships. Additionally, there is the possibility for online celebrities to share misinformation with their audience. No intermediary means fewer barriers between stars and their fans. Their connections grow stronger, at least in the eyes of the fan. In reality, this relationship is one-sided. A fan’s whole life can revolve around their favorite celebrity, who has no idea they exist. These parasocial relationships are reinforced by the illusion of closeness. As a result, fans may develop unrealistic expectations of access, loyalty, and relatability. Along with a false sense of attachment between fans and their idols, social media platforms have limited policies on the sharing of misinformation. Traditional journalism outlets have strict sets of standards that fact-check articles and follow editorial guidelines — no such thing exists on popular social media apps. Rumors, false narratives, and lies run rampant, and it’s impossible to fact-check the amount of information circulating on the internet.

As traditional celebrity journalism continues to decline, we see a staggering shift in how audiences engage with media. The definition of fame, authenticity, and transparency has all transformed along with it. While tabloid and gossip outlets once dominated how fans perceive public figures, their credibility and favor have diminished over the past decade. Now, audiences turn towards digital platforms, particularly social media. Through apps such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, the star-to-fan connection has never been more direct, personal, and seemingly genuine. However, this shift has introduced new challenges, including the rise of parasocial relationships, as well as widespread misinformation. Ultimately, the “death” of traditional celebrity journalism is not a complete disappearance but rather a gradual process that will continue to shift along with audience demands and expectations in an increasingly digital world.