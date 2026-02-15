The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts That Don’t Break the Bank

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePauw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being in my second year of college, I have learned how to get around having little to no budget to work with when making gifts for special occasions. Valentine’s Day just came and passed, but if you’re still looking to get a gift for that someone special but don’t feel like you have the money to make an elaborate basket like you see on TikTok, then this is for you.

Food

One easy go-to for a gift is always food. You can get your person candies or snacks that you know they love. You can get these anywhere, and for a super cheap price. Hit up your local gas station, go to Walmart, Target, CVS. There are so many options, and giving them something you know they like shows that you care about them and listen when they tell you about their likes and dislikes. If you have a little more money that you’ve spent on the rest of the gift, you can also use these treats to add on for a low price. You can’t go wrong with a box of chocolates or a bag of candy!

Flowers

One of my favorites is always flowers. You can buy them at the store, though this can also be a little expensive depending on the bouquet, or my favorite, you can make them! One gift I both loved making and giving was a bouquet of pipe cleaner flowers. Pipe cleaners are super cheap and you can get a pack with a bunch for like two dollars at most stores. Then all you need is YouTube and a little tape or glue. These not only last longer than regular flowers, but they also show you put a lot of time and effort into the gift, and that matters more than any physical gift you could give!

Cards

Much like the flowers, cards are another cheap option to give to your Valentine. You can buy cards with prewritten messages, or add your own, or both! Pretty much any store will carry cards for this special day in a variety of styles. Your person like jokes? Perfect! They like cats? Amazing! Or like the flowers, you can make your own card! YouTube has so many tutorials on easy ways to make fun cards with pop-up designs and cute additions. And don’t forget the glitter!

Time

One of the most important gifts you can give is just spending time with your person. Having quality time to sit down and just be present with each other is the best part of the day. This can include a homemade dinner, doing something you love together, or even just doing your own thing by each other’s side. Being there with them shows them how much they mean to you and how much you care, extravagant gifts or not. This is also good for if you don’t have the time to sit down and learn a new craft to make them something. Just taking time from a busy schedule is the perfect gift for anyone.

Remember that the day is about being with your person, not about how elaborate the gift is, or how expensive the restaurant is. Sometimes it’s not even about the day. Plans can get moved around, that’s life! Having time to be with your person is all that matters at the end of the day, so make it feel special!