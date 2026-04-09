The Best Material By Far: What Denim Can Do For Your Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePauw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Denim, in my humble opinion, is by far the best material for clothing pieces because of the utilitarian, stylish, and meaningful purposes it serves. It is a strong and durable material that most people have available in their closet because of its great versatility. I wear it almost everyday and despite that I still have most of the denim pieces that I bought years and years ago.

The rise of denim began in the ‘50s but became a staple in most wardrobes by the ‘70s. I love how people in the ‘70s used fashion to express themselves and fight for things they believed in. In this activist context, denim gains purpose and meaning. Not only is denim worn for purposes of fashion and utility, but it is worn by women everywhere on one specific day of the year, a Wednesday in April which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This day is used to show many misinterpretations and stigmas regarding sexual assault. It started when the guilty verdict was overturned on an assaulter because the victim was wearing skinny jeans. Since then, women everywhere wear jeans in an act of solidarity.

As a self proclaimed denim expert: here is some advice on how you can incorporate denim into your wardrobe this denim day for stylish and/or utilitarian purposes.

Jeans. Almost everyone owns a pair of jeans. Jeans come in so many fun shapes, sizes, and lengths making them the most versatile piece of clothing that you can own. You can alter them by adding tears, patches, bleach and/or dyes to make them fit into your personal style. My favorite type of jeans are dramatic and wide bell bottoms because I feel straight from a 70s hippie movie which reflects my personal style very well. The older ladies at Walmart are constantly complimenting my pants, saying “I haven’t seen jeans like that in years!” Jeans can also make a great vessel for a fun and stylish belt. If you are wanting something more utilitarian (and that has better pockets), overalls would be the way to go.

Overalls. If you want something more utilitarian for your wardrobe, overalls are the way to go. Most feature a Very Accessible Front Pocket (V.A.F.P.) that offers easy access for tools and other essentials. Best of all, you don’t need to worry about how well they fit your waist because they are kept up via adjustable shoulder-straps.

Denim Vests. This item is a little less common, but I would still recommend it to all. Vests, in my opinion, fit everyone so well. I have yet to see a person not rock a vest. It also allows for great layering, making them wearable for any time of year. As with jeans, there are so many washes and patterns to choose from that it can be difficult to find THE vest for you. Our editor recommends matching to your favorite pair of jeans for a Canadian Tuxedo look, or buying a piece in a contrasting shade. Even if vests aren’t your thing, there are so many cute denim tops to choose from.

Shoes. Yes, you read that right. Shoes. I own two pairs of denim shoes: a pair of sandals and a pair of Converse, and they are by far my favorites. Denim shoes can really add a je ne sais quoi to an unfinished look. “Sandwiching” denim shoes with a denim hat can really elevate an otherwise boring look. Plus, denim goes with every color which allows them to be versatile across styles.

The versatility that denim offers allows it to be a staple piece in your wardrobe. Unless that is, you want to go full denim, which I highly recommend, and pair your jeans with an interesting denim top, denim hat, and denim shoes while accessorizing with a denim bag and a fun belt to add a little variety to the outfit. Nevertheless, if that is a little too ambitious, just pull out your favorite pair of jeans that make you feel like the confident badass you are to wear this denim day in support of sexual assault victims everywhere.