Realistic Study and Well Being Tips 

With spring semester going full speed I thought it would be a good idea to name a few of my favorite study habits I use regularly and find to be very helpful.

Google Calendar is your best friend

Don’t get me wrong I love a good planner to track the assignments and such, but Google Calendar is how I track my day. I put any classes, meetings, and study time into it so that I know when I can have free time and when I need to lock in. Academics and social commitments are both highly valuable in college, and having a common place to keep your week organized is incredibly valuable.

When you are studying lay out what you need to do

Whenever I study, before I start doing any work I write on either a whiteboard or a piece of paper telling myself everything I need to do. This helps to

1. Not forget anything.

2. Check off the things I get done as a reward.

At the end of the session I know exactly what I have to finish later on in the day or week.

Watch videos when you can

Let’s be honest: sometimes professors are confusing and you get lost. If friends and peers can’t help, I always go to YouTube to see if anyone has made a video about it. Spoiler alert: they usually have. The thing I love about videos is the creators are usually both talking and making use of visual aids, which can make things a lot more understandable

Weekends mean taking a break

Yes, the weekends can mean you have more time to study and understand a concept, but truthfully it is also a chance for you-time. I have a rule I follow: my weekend is 50/50.

One day is dedicated to cleaning, any homework or studying and any academic events.

The other day is for me, I get to hang out with friends, rest, go out and have fun—whatever I want to use the day for.

It might seem counterintuitive, but giving yourself a break is highly important in maintaining motivation and preventing burnout. The life of a college student is centered around balance, and the weekend is a great opportunity to practice work-life balance.

Staying on top of your studies doesn’t mean sacrificing your well being. By doing the little things like planning your day out, setting clear and realistic goals, not only giving but allowing yourself breaks, you are able to create a balanced routine that will not only help you academically but also personally. College is about growth and not just the ones you learn in a classroom but also the growth you achieve within yourself during that time, finding what works best for you is essential to thriving.