Living the Music: How Do I Camp at a Festival?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePauw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Statistics show that today’s youth would rather spend money on a festival ticket than on material goods. Festivals offer community, connection, and unforgettable memories that material goods can’t provide. The majority of festivals across the world are “camping” festivals, lacking everyday amenities like water, shelter, and electricity. Such a venture might seem daunting to first-time festival goers. Let’s break down the logistics of camping so you can enjoy your first festival experience!

Shelter: Get Rid of That Tent!

I know everyone says a tent is best, but trust me— the last thing you want after staying up till 5 AM is 3-hours of sleep in a hot, wet bed. Instead, opt for a canopy: these allow for open air flow and cooler, and more comfortable sleep. For privacy, you can buy canopy walls or make your own out of tapestries, secondhand shower curtains, or sheets. This will not only add personal style to your setup, but also functionality. If it rains, canopies can be raised or lowered depending on your needs. Some even come with gutters to keep water from pooling around your space. Tarps can be used as flooring, but can also be tied up around the base of your canopy to prevent flooding. Bring EXTRA tarps, and lots of strong clips or bungee cords—these can be used to set up an alternate path for the water in case of a downpour. Pool noodles folded in the corners of your canopy offer further protection.

But what do I sleep on? Ditch the air mattress, it’ll deflate and get wet. Instead, get a cot. This off-the-ground option provides a drier, more stable surface and more restful sleep. Remember, attending a festival is like running a marathon: adequate rest is necessary!

Power: Think Ahead!

Solar power is going to be your best friend. Lights, lamps, generators, and fans are all great additions to your camp. If you don’t have solar-powered devices, make sure you have a way to charge your devices on-site. I recommend charging EVERYTHING before your festival trip to reduce the amount of charging you have to do at camp. While away from your camp, make sure you have a portable charger handy—if your phone dies, you might not have a way to contact the rest of your group!

Water and Hydration: Pre-Game!

Water is used for showering, drinking, using the restroom, and cooking. Most festivals will have water fill stations, but these can be few and far between. Bring a good-quality water bottle for camp, a hydropack, and a cooler. If showers aren’t provided, bring a shower bag. Again, a solar-powered shower bag is great for water temperature control—cold in the shade, warm in the sun. You can purchase a shower tent, but I personally shower in a swimsuit.

One tip is to freeze plastic water bottles and place them in a cooler. These bottles are a cooling agent for perishable food, but also provide cool drinking water once melted. Transporting water can be heavy, so buckets or wagons may be used if you prefer.

As for using the restroom, most modern festivals have portable toilets stationed throughout. If these amenities aren’t provided, I suggest biodegradable wipes. Women festival-goers might purchase a GoGirl, a stand-to-pee device that can be used in the woods or in portable toilets.

Food: Fuel your body!

During festivals, you will need to eat regularly and safely. Cooling your food with ice water bottles and later on purchasing ice at the venue will keep your food safe. Protein in the mornings is the best thing you can do for your body. Pre-made protein drinks that don’t need to be kept cold, or high-protein breakfast bars are a must. Bring snacks like granola bars, fruit cups, trail mix, or mini muffins—anything that is a small portion and can boost your energy. For lunch or dinner, I suggest sandwiches and chips— this is a cheap fix that can also give you protein and carbs.

Eat before you leave camp. Buying food isn’t always necessary, but outside food is typically not allowed inside the festival. Food venues are provided inside if you get hungry while away from camp, but they can be pricey. Get a head start on hydration by drinking lots of water at least two weeks prior to the festival, and bring liquid IV with you. Increased water and electrolyte intake helps reduce the risk of heat stroke or dehydration.

The Festival: What to Bring Inside?

First, get a hydropack so you always have water. Bring good-quality earbuds (I prefer eargasm brands). Exposure to loud noise can damage your hearing over time, especially if you attend festivals regularly! For personal safety, bring your phone and a portable charger. For bathrooms, bring portable wipes, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer. A handheld or neck fan will keep you cool, and cooling towels can also prevent overheating.

As a bonus, bring trinkets or kandi: these are elaborate, beaded bracelets that festival-goers trade as a part of PLUR. PLUR (which stands for peace, love, unity, and respect) is one of the ways that people connect at festivals. The PLUR ‘handshake’ starts with a peace sign connecting at the fingers, then a hand heart, and ends with the two people holding hands to show unity. The people then trade kandi off of their wrists and put their heads together to show respect. Although PLUR happens primarily within the festival and rave scene, many adopt PLUR as a personal philosophy. People within the festival community are welcoming, so don’t be afraid to reach out!

Although camping may seem scary, I hope this breakdown will make your first festival enjoyable. You can always add more to your camp to make it feel like home, but remember: camp is just the place where you sleep and eat. The festival is where you live.