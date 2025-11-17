Like and Subscribe: The Youtubers Who Raised Us

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePauw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some of us grew up on Disney Channel, others on Cartoon Network. But for those of us who grew up with unrestricted access to the internet, YouTube was the place to be. Here’s a few of the platform’s most iconic names in early Youtube history, and where they are now.

Dan and Phil

This pair has been on the platform for almost two decades. Fans were attracted to their natural on-screen chemistry and awkward, British humor. Phil Lester started uploading to Youtube in 2009, and his counterpart, Daniel Howell, was inspired by Phil’s videos and started his own channel. By 2012, the pair were uploading videos together regularly and had gained a significant following (for 2012, at least). Dan and Phil have grown a large fandom, with subscribers creating fanfiction, fanart, and fan-edits— many of which “shipped” the YouTubers as romantic partners. “Shipping” is a common practice in most fan communities and entails exploring and depicting (often non-canonical) relationships between fictional people— or, in the case of Dan and Phil, a hypothetical relationship between two real people.

In 2018, Dan and Phil went on an “indefinite hiatus,” but announced they would be returning in 2023. In October 2025, the pair uploaded a video titled “Are Dan and Phil in a Relationship? The Truth”, in which they revealed that they had been together for 16 years. This video confirmed years of speculation over their relationship and shook the fandom to its core. Dan and Phil continue to upload videos regularly to their channel, and have recently started a new podcast, appropriately titled Hard Launch.

VSauce

“VSauce–Michael here,” is what millions of fans heard at the start of every one of Michael Stevens’s Youtube videos. Michael uploaded his first video in 2010 and focused on making educational content about scientific, mathematical, psychological, and philosophical topics. VSauce soon became the fastest growing channel on the platform, reaching one million subscribers by September 2012. Michael has several other channels associated with VSauce, such as VSauce2, VSauce3, WeSauce, and D!NG. This OG Youtuber doesn’t remain very active on the platform anymore (though he still uploads plenty of Youtube Shorts) and instead focuses on passion projects and working as the Chief Inspiration Officer at Mel Science. It’s undeniable the influence VSauce had on educational spaces on Youtube after over a decade of educational and nostalgic gold.

Jenna Marbles

This relatable and entertaining Youtube personality has had quite the rise and fall in her online career. Jenna Nicole Maurey (known as Jenna Marbles) started uploading videos in 2010 and quickly gained a following with “How to Trick People Into Thinking You’re Good Looking,” which received over five million views in its first week. Her content consisted of quirky crafts, skits, and experiments. Jenna’s fanbase saw her as self-aware, kind, absurd, and authentic–which is exactly why so many people were immediately captivated by her charm. However, in 2020, Jenna stepped back from Youtube–taking an indefinite break–and explained to viewers that she wished to take accountability for offensive jokes and characterizations she made in her older videos. This was an admirable moment in the Youtube community, as it was rare for influencers to call themselves out on past behaviors. In 2022, Jenna Marbles married fellow Youtuber, Julien Solomita, and continues to keep a low profile.

PopularMMOs

This prominent gaming channel has been on quite the rollercoaster since 2012, when Patrick Brown (known to fans as “Pat”) started making videos with his then-wife, Jennifer Flagg, (AKA Jen). 2012 was the golden age of Minecraft Youtube, and the couple would draw millions of views on their “Let’s Play” videos. With their friendly competition, PG humor, and wholesome banter, the couple seemed inseparable. That is, until 2019, when they announced their divorce.

Although fans were heartbroken, Pat and Jen remained friends and continued making content for a brief time after they split. This cooperation was short lived, however, as Pat was struggling with mental illness and substance use disorder. He was arrested at least once, on charges related to domestic battery, but these charges have allegedly been dropped. Pat is now sober, and has returned to Youtube with videos discussing his recovery.

Stampylonghead

Like PopularMMOs, “stampylonghead” (also known as “Stampy”) has long been an iconic name in the Minecraft Youtube community. Stampy (real name Joseph Garrett) began uploading in 2011 and quickly became fans’ favorite creator with his “Let’s Play” videos. Stampy’s distinct British voice and classic orange tabby cat avatar became recognizable to millions of chronically-online kids around the world. His most famous series, “Stampy’s Lovely World” gained millions of views. Unlike most other Youtubers at the time, Joseph’s content was family-friendly and full of positivity and gentle humor. During his peak Youtube success, he even collaborated with Mojang–the company behind Minecraft–and Microsoft. However, in 2023—over ten years since he started the Minecraft server—Stampy announced that “Stampy’s Lovely World” was coming to an end. Although this disappointed many long-time fans, Joseph explained that he was working on other creative projects, including a novel based on his iconic Minecraft character.

FRED

In 2006, Lucas Cruikshank created the online persona, Fred Figglehorn–a hyperactive 6- year-old with an insanely high-pitched voice. Fred’s exaggerated, chaotic personality perfectly encapsulated early internet humor: absurd, random, and unfiltered. By 2008, the Fred channel had become the first channel to reach 1 million subscribers, marking a major milestone in YouTube history. Lucas had created a viral sensation and his success expanded outside of the platform. Nickelodeon helped create three FRED movies, along with a TV show. Even mainstream celebrities, such as John Cena, made appearances on Lucas’s channel! However, by 2013, FRED’s audience started to mature–And so did Lucas Cruikshank. While he never “quit” Youtube, Lucas pivoted away from Fred Figglehorn and instead, focused on his authentic self. Today, he makes low-key lifestyle and comedy videos on his personal channel, often featuring him and his brother, Jacob. FRED, while annoying to many parents overhearing their child’s iPad, was Youtube’s first superstar and demonstrated that YouTube can pave the way to bigger, brighter opportunities outside the platform.

The Fine Brothers

Ever come across a Youtube video whose title started with “Kids React to (X)” or “Kids Try (Y)?” This format of “reaction” videos was pioneered by the Fine Brothers–Benny and Rafi Fine. The pair started uploading short films and parodies to the platform in 2007, but skyrocketed to fame with their series “Kids React.” The Fine Brothers built their own empire–in a company named “Fine Brothers Productions, Inc.”– and were featured on mainstream media outlets, such as Ellen. However, these Youtubers came under fire in 2016 when they announced “React World,” a licensing program that would let other creators make their own “React” videos under the Fine Bros’ brand. Benny and Rafi faced backlash and were accused of trying to monopolize a basic Youtube format. Although they retracted the program and apologized, the channel suffered heavily and the Fine Brothers’ reputation was permanently stained. Fine Brothers Productions, Inc. became REACT and is now under new leadership. Although the original Youtube channel still uploads videos, nothing produced today compares to the creative and fun-loving format Benny and Rafi prior to their controversy.

