It’s Forking Delicious: Best Places to Eat Near DePauw

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePauw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we all know, Hoover can get boring at DePauw, and we need to spice things up a little bit. Especially on the weekends, students want to have fun and feel like they aren’t stuck at school. So, I made a list of amazing restaurants near DePauw that you all should try!

Almost Home

This place is only about a 5-10 minute walk from DePauw, as it is right in downtown Greencastle! This place offers a variety of food and delicious pastries. The inside is super cute and feels very comfortable and homey. I personally love the cheese curds as an appetizer, and the chicken salad sandwich for my entree. The food is just enough to fill you up, without going overboard. The servers are always great and make you feel welcomed. I definitely recommend this place!

The Breakfast Co.

This breakfast-and-lunch restaurant is about a 10-minute drive from DePauw, right by Walmart. It offers a wide selection of items and isn’t very pricey. It’s usually packed on the weekends, but it’s the perfect place to get away from Hoover and find something new. Every time I go, I usually see one or two other students there, just because it’s so well known on campus! You definitely have to try it!

Tokyo (Steak of Japan)

I absolutely love this place! It’s about a 7-minute drive from DePauw, and I have heard students walk there before (it would probably take about 20 minutes). I am a big fan of asian food, and this place hits the spot. It has the most amazing ramen ever, and tasty bubble tea. It’s super cute on the inside, and you can also order to go! The workers are always friendly and very attentive if you dine in. This is definitely one of my favorites here in Greencastle.

Marvin’s

This place is about a 5-minute walk from DePauw, as it is very close to the Fluttering Duck. I absolutely love Marvin’s and its proximity to campus! I used to go there very often with my friends when we didn’t feel like driving somewhere to eat. The inside is decorated with posters and pictures, so it never gets boring! They also have a wide variety of foods to try, and their most popular item on the menu is the garlic cheeseburger. I’ve never had it, but I’ve heard it is amazing.

Sahm’s Haven

I’ll admit, I wanted to gatekeep this one… but it’s too good not to say a word about it. This place is about a 20-25 minute drive from DePauw up north, and it’s right by a Marina. That’s right, so while you eat, you get to view a beautiful lake. I would recommend making a reservation if you are going on a sunny day, because it gets busy fast. The food is delicious, and the inside and outside are super cute. After my friend and I ate, we sat on a swing bench outside and relaxed in the sun, watching boats pass by. There’s also a kiddy beach, where you can get your tan on. I’m not sure if you can rent a boat nearby, but it’s worth checking!

There are so many more restaurants I could go over, but these are my favorites! Although Greencastle is a small town, it has a lot to offer in the food department. I hope you all try these places out because you will love them!