Fun Facts Related to International Women’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePauw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

International Women’s Day celebrates women’s strength and reminds the world of how far we have come, in education, workforce participation, civil liberties, and so many more! What better way to celebrate this day than… writing about women? Let’s head right into it!

Top Three Cool Inventions by Women

(Because if we were to list everything, this article would never end.)

Computer Algorithms and Computer Software

Computer algorithms and computer software were invented by Ada Lovelace and Grace Murray Hopper respectively! Did you also know that circa 1940, most “computer” jobs were assigned to women? This work involved complex mathematical calculations, and was vital to the war effort during WWII. And to think that today, over 90% of software developers are men!

Car Heater

Margaret A. Wilcox developed the car heater in 1893. Central heating was also designed by Alice Parker in 1919. Without women, I’d be freezing in this cold weather!

“The Landlord’s Game”

Now known as “Monopoly”, this game was originally designed and patented by Elizabeth J. Magie in 1904. The version we played today came about when a man stole (in his words, “modified”) the concept. Boo!

Anyhow! The list obviously goes on… from chocolate chip cookies and coffee filters to bras and home security systems, women have created solutions for all types of problems!

Other Women’s Day Celebrations

When I was little, it seemed like there’s so many women’s days. What are some other women’s days celebrated around the world?

International Day of Rural Women: October 15 (UN recognized). Calls attention to the issues of women in rural areas, including lack of rights and resources.

International Day of the Girl Child: October 11 (UN recognized). Focuses on empowering girls by advocating for their rights to education, social and work opportunities, and other resources. While girls have equal rights in many places, girls are still systemically disadvantaged in many places around the world.

Girls’ Day, an annual festival in Japan:

March 3 Mother’s Day: Second Sunday of May

DePauw’s Celebration for International Women’s Day

This year, DePauw celebrated International Women’s Day with the theme of “Give to Gain”, in order to celebrate the power of giving, supporting, and uplifting women. Five seniors from diverse backgrounds led a discussion session to share their experiences of womanhood.

As a woman attending the panel session, I learned so much more about what women are fighting for in different countries. While people may think that there is no work left to do for women’s rights, it’s essential that we never stop advocating for equality. I truly hope that we will all strive to address these issues and secure better lives for girls and women all over the world. <3