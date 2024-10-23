Book Couples That Turned Me Into a Hopeless Romantic

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*Possible spoilers ahead (not to the plot but just the fact that the characters end up together)*

I have read a countless amount of books in my lifetime. I would say that my most read and favorite genre has to be mystery/thriller. Despite this, I love reading a variety of romance tropes, probably due to the hopeless romantic I am. These tropes have caused my expectations for romance in my life to surpass reality. I am very delusional when it comes to guys but my expectations are definitely put into place by my favorite book couples. I’ve chosen my top 4 books I have read with a romance plot/subplot and here is how I rank the couples from those books:

4. Better Than the Movies

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter is a relatively popular book across different social media platforms but I fully understand why. The chemistry we get to see between Wes and Liz raises my expectations of what a guy will do for a girl he is crazy about. I absolutely love the enemies to lovers trope. This is definitely a milder version of an enemies to lovers due to the lack of war and gore but I prefer it this way. The childhood friends that would and still tease each other that become lovers is so adorable and makes me question whether it’s flirty teasing or not. This couple ranks in my top four because of the adorable bantering and when it is finally revealed how Wes actually feels and has felt the whole time. However it can’t rank higher than this because of how unbelievably oblivious Liz was to Wes’s affection towards her.

3. Five Survive

Five Survive by Holly Jackson is a mystery/thriller and also my second favorite book of all time. It has two of my favorite aspects of a book: edge of my seat plot twists and cute could they or could they not romance. We see that our main character, Red, has a big crush on this guy named Arthur and because they are in an RV together for a road trip, they have nothing to do but just talk… and maybe flirt a little. Throughout the book we are constantly wondering if he has feelings for her in return because he is just such a sweet and great guy towards her. I specifically love this romance plot because it is so relatable having a does he like me or does he not type of crush. When the plot begins to accelerate though, he is stuck by her side which really gives us, as the readers, hope for what might be to come from this crazy RV/road trip. Red is also such a strong character who has been through so much especially over the course of the book. However, Arthur becomes someone she can be vulnerable around and let down her guard to. Due to their cute and flirty dynamic, this book couple makes my top three but because the relationship doesn’t fully form, they don’t make my top two.

2. Check & Mate

Check & Mate by Ali Hazelwood is a book about two concepts that I know very little about: chess and romantic relationships. Despite my lack of knowledge in chess(and what it’s like to be in a relationship), the book was such a fun and cute read with an underlying meaning behind it about family and trust. Our main character, Mallory, used to love chess before it went beyond being just a fun game with her dad. When she plays for the first time in a very long time, she ends up beating the reigning world champ, who is a little cocky and hasn’t had real competition in a long time, and starting up a rivalry she never expected. The reigning world champion, Nolan, just happens to be her age (and also very attractive!) but this new feud sparks an interesting and flirty rivalry between the two. Despite this ongoing rivalry and issues with the press, they end up falling for each other. As the story continues, Nolan realizes that he finally found someone that is a real challenge for him to play against and Mallory has found her match who she thought she would never find. They are my second favorite book couple because I love the rivals to lovers trope and I was constantly giggling and kicking my feet in reaction to any conversation they had, bickering or flirting.

1. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder(+ the rest of the trilogy)

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson is not only an amazing book because of the crazy plot twists but also because of the amazing chemistry we get between the two main characters. We have our main character, Pip, who is a little ambitious but for her school project she wants to solve her town’s biggest mystery but needs a little help. To help her solve this murder, she knocks on the door of the alleged murder’s brother, Ravi. Together, they are trying to prove that his brother is innocent even if that gets them into a little trouble. Throughout the story, they are constantly joking and teasing each other which just makes the readers want them to be together even more. There were too many moments throughout the book that just made me giggle and rethink life because when will a guy like Ravi come along in my life? What’s not to love about a will they or won’t they book where they start out as strangers trying to solve a murder that his brother has been wrongly accused of? I can’t think of any reason why anyone wouldn’t love this trope. They are my all time favorite book couple not only because Ravi is the best book boyfriend and they have the silliest conversations but also because the author gave us three books of them being the cutest book couple ever. Why can’t I have a cute relationship like that and have someone to create cute nicknames for me and say “Real men wear floral while trespassing”(if you know you know)? This couple is absolutely deserving of the best book couple because not only are they cute but they have been through so much together(throughout the 2nd and 3rd book as well) but they are still so strong together.