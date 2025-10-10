Best Study Spaces @ DePauw

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePauw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

DePauw is known for its small-sized campus. The longest walk to a class is approximately 7 minutes. However, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have any lesser well-known or cozy study spaces! Down below I will share my favorite areas to study, or read a good book!

The GCPA Garden/Outdoor Area:

This place is tucked right in the middle of the outside of the GCPA, right across the Pulliam Center (where WGRE Radio is). It has a couple of picnic tables, and is surrounded by trees and other greenery. Surprisingly, not many people hangout in this area, which makes it perfect for studying or just having alone time. During a sunny day, it would be a good place to relax in the sun, and on a cloudy day, it would be nice to sit down with schoolwork. It’s totally underrated and I recommend it!

Meharry Hall/Chapel:

This place is located on the second floor of East College, and it is a beautiful chapel-styled hall with a bunch of windows. It’s usually very peaceful and not many people come across it. If you’re looking for an old-fashioned place to study, this is the perfect place for you. It has rows of seats, like a chapel or church, and even has an organ on the top floor! Even if you don’t want to study here, you definitely should still check it out.

2nd floor of Olin Biology Building:

I’m not even a Biology or science major, and I love to visit Olin. Olin is right across Julian, and it has a bunch of cool plants, fish, and animals within the building! The second floor is surrounded by a bunch of lucious plants, and windows overlooking campus. I definitely recommend this place for studying. The only downside to this study spot is that there are usually more people studying here than the other areas. However, the place has a greenhouse! I’m not sure if you can study there, but it would be worth a shot asking anyways!

In all, DePauw has many well-known study spots, but I thought these three places were a bit more underrated. I’m sure there are more to be discovered! I hope you check them out, and see which works best for you!