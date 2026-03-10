A “How To” Guide for Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePauw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I think of womanhood in the context of my own life, I think of long hugs and unwavering support. I think of my mother braiding my hair, relationship advice from my sister, and conversations with my friends— chemistry tests, lip gloss, compliments from strangers, and shared anxieties about graduation and “real” adulthood. When I think of womanhood in the context of the world, I think of women’s marches, signs, and flags waving proudly. I think of women holding each other up and I think of the courage it takes to stand alone. I think of all the influential women who spoke out when others fell silent: Susan B. Anthony, Maya Angelou, Marie Skłodowska Curie, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Gloria Steinem, Malala Yousafzai, Serena Williams, and many, many more.

In 2025, the New York Times ran the headline “Google Calendar Deletes Women’s History Month and Other Cultural Events.” In light of how the year has gone so far, I think a change of timbre is in order. We need Women’s History Month now more than ever.

Women’s History Month celebrates the significant progress we have made toward equality, and calls attention to the continued need for solidarity. We are still fighting for the equal treatment of all of our mothers, sisters, and daughters, but especially women of color, LGBTQ+ women, and women from other marginalized communities. With so much accomplished and so much work still to be done, how should we celebrate?

My friends, professors, and anonymous DePauw students have given me some ideas:

“I’m going to the beach for a week after working my tail off at my job. And continuing to boot misogynists off of social media, of course.”

“Probably going to the women’s march on Saturday.”

“Study more feminist literature and antifeminist talking points to debunk.”

“Going to take some self care time, and prepare for my future as it’s only a year until I’m a woman. Also going to work on my female novel characters.”

“Continuing to live life as a kick to the patriarchy’s balls.”

“Celebrating my mom’s birthday. I got her a book.”

“Nap.”

“I’m getting a feminist tattoo on Saturday! And reading about the lives of extraordinary women.”

“If there’s an event at our college, I will try to attend that.”

“I named all my house plants after important women and am going to start reading each of their biographies.”

“I’m going to start reading a collection of private letters written 1821-1852 by Fredrika Bremer, a writer and women’s rights fighter.”

“I’m going to write a feminist essay in my English class.”

“Probably some manifestation, but nothing else.”

If you don’t have it in you to celebrate, that’s okay— day-to-day tasks count, too. You are still celebrating the many sides of life a woman can enjoy, and that in itself pays tribute to this wonderful month. Go catch up with the important women in your life. Go for a walk. Take a nap. Dream while you can, and enjoy all twenty-three days that are still left. You deserve to celebrate each and every one of them, however you can.

As for me? I’ll be celebrating my mother’s, aunt’s, and sister’s birthdays, three women who support, uplift, and challenge me everyday. My journey so far has not been mine alone. I walk this path with my friends, my family, as well as those women who I learn about in class, and choose to write about.

One last note on how Women’s History Month started: on March 2, 1980, President Jimmy Carter designated March 2-8 as National Women’s History Week. In his address, he said:

“From the first settlers who came to our shores, from the first American Indian families who befriended them, men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America were as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well.” (National Women’s History Museum, 2018)

In this moment of loss, Women’s History Month is more important than ever. So let us consider Carter’s words, and keep the celebration going all month long.

