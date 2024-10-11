You Need a Safe Browsing Experience, You Need Firefox.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePaul chapter.

We all have been there. You’re in a lecture class, zoning out as you are typing notes that you absolutely will not be looking at later. You zone out so hard that your mouse ends up going to a new tab, and opening a link to your favorite online shop. You scroll through pages and pages of items, opening new tabs based on ads, and finding more to look at. You now have about eight tabs open, all for different products and shops. You aren’t going to buy anything, of course, you’re just browsing.

But you are browsing on your school account. Are you using a safe browser? Most people wouldn’t know.

Your browser choice is so important. You should know the options available before you choose one. You wouldn’t pick the first mascara you saw at a store, so why go with a default browser when there are so many different options? It is an important choice you make that affects your entire internet life. Safe internet browsers like Firefox don’t care about your personal data. They believe your internet browsing is just that, yours.

Are other browsers bad and unsafe? Let’s put it into perspective. Sure, we love to post online and share our lives. But that is our doing, we go out of the way to do that, unlike unsafe browsers that go out of their way to grab information and sell it to ad companies, or use it against you. You don’t know where your information could end up, so why risk it?

Think of a safe browser as the sunscreen to data leaks. It is the best way to protect your personal data. Your search history, shopping habits, and passwords should all be protected. That’s your business, not a big company’s business. Firefox is here to change that. They believe in privacy online, for everyone.

If you use a school account, you should keep your personal data safe. It is your education, your writing, your research and your creativity at work. All of your scheduling, tuition payments, account information, and more could be at risk if your internet browser is not secure. With a safe browsing tool you can keep your important information safe, and the scrolling you don’t want anyone to know about, that can be kept safe too.

Safe browsing feels free, like the internet should be. When you are using a protected browser, feel free to scroll endlessly on the newest trends, watch a five-minute recap of a 400-page book, or (our favorite) read some new and inspiring articles on hercampus.com. Anything you can imagine, imagine it safer with Firefox.

Firefox is a safe internet browser that is free to use. Firefox doesn’t care about your personal information. It’s nothing personal, just browsing.