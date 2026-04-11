Your Lie in April: A review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Spring I keep returning to

I don’t think I “watch” Your Lie in April anymore. I return to it.

It’s become a quiet ritual at this point, somewhere around April, when the air starts to feel a little lighter but not quite warm yet, when everything looks like it’s trying to begin again but hasn’t fully figured out how, I find myself going back to it. And every single time, I think I’m prepared. I know what’s coming. I know how it ends. I know which scenes will hurt. And still, it gets me.

Please note that the following piece will contain spoilers.

The kind of sadness that doesn’t leave you

The first time I watched it, I remember just sitting there with tears streaming down my face after the last episode, not really knowing what to do with myself. It wasn’t just “sad” in the usual way shows are. It was heavier than that, but also… strangely gentle.

The story follows Kōsei Arima, a piano prodigy who loses his ability to hear music after his mother’s death, and Kaori Miyazono, a violinist who crashes into his world with colour, chaos, and this almost reckless way of living. On paper, it sounds like a typical emotional story. But it never feels that simple when you’re watching it.

Because what stays with you isn’t just what happens. It’s how it feels while it’s happening.

There’s this quiet ache running through the entire show. Even in its happiest moments, there’s a sense that something is slipping away. And somehow, that makes the happiness feel more real, not less.

Spring, but not in the way you expect

A lot of people associate spring with fresh starts, with healing, with things getting better. And I get that. But for me, spring has always felt a little more complicated than that.

It’s like coming out of winter, but still carrying some of it with you. That’s exactly what Your Lie in April feels like.

The animation is bright, cherry blossoms, soft sunlight, colours that almost feel too alive. But emotionally, it never fully lets go of the heaviness. It doesn’t rush into happiness. It lingers in that in-between space where you’re trying to move forward, but you’re not completely okay yet.

And weirdly, that’s what makes it comforting. It doesn’t force you to “feel better.” It just sits with you while you’re still figuring things out.

Music as something more than sound

One of the things that really stayed with me is how the show treats music.

For Kōsei, music isn’t just something he plays. It’s tied to memory, to pressure, to grief. When he sits at the piano, he’s not just performing, he’s confronting everything he’s been trying to avoid.

And then Kaori comes in and completely changes what music looks like.

She doesn’t play perfectly. She plays emotionally, freely, sometimes even unpredictably. And at first, it feels almost wrong, like she’s breaking rules that shouldn’t be broken. But slowly, it starts to make sense.

She’s not trying to be flawless. She’s trying to feel something.And that shift is so powerful, because it reflects something bigger. The idea that maybe life isn’t about getting everything right. Maybe it’s about experiencing things fully, even if it’s messy, even if it doesn’t last.

The characters feel too real

What makes the show hit as hard as it does is how real the characters feel.

Kōsei isn’t just “sad.” He’s quiet in a way that feels familiar, like someone who has learned to live around their pain instead of dealing with it directly. He goes through the motions, does what’s expected, but there’s always this distance between him and everything else.

And Kaori… she’s the opposite on the surface. Loud, expressive, full of life. But there’s something about her energy that feels almost urgent, like she’s trying to hold onto something that’s slipping away.

That contrast between them is what makes their dynamic so compelling. It’s not just about opposites attracting. It’s about two people dealing with life in completely different ways, and somehow meeting in the middle.

Why it still its every year

You’d think that rewatching something like this would make it easier. That once you know the story, it wouldn’t affect you the same way.

But somehow, it does. Maybe it’s because you change.

The first time, you’re just experiencing the story. The second time, you start noticing things you missed. And by the third or fourth watch, it starts to feel personal in a different way. Certain lines hit harder. Certain scenes linger longer.

And because you’re watching it at the same time every year, it almost becomes tied to your own life.

You start associating it with where you were last April, what you were feeling, what was changing. It becomes more than just an anime. It becomes a marker of time.

Holding on, just a little longer

There’s something about the sadness in Your Lie in April that I’ve never wanted to rush past. It sounds strange, but it’s true.

A lot of the time, we’re told to move on quickly. To get over things, to focus on what’s next, to not dwell too much. And while that makes sense, it also feels a little incomplete.

Because sometimes, you need to sit with emotions for a while. This show gives you space to do that.

It lets you feel the sadness fully, without trying to fix it immediately. And in doing that, it somehow makes the idea of moving forward feel more natural, not forced.

What it leaves You with

By the time it ends, you’re not the same as when you started. Not in a dramatic, life-changing way, but in small, quiet ways.

You start noticing things differently.

Music feels a little more emotional. Moments feel a little more temporary. And there’s this underlying awareness that not everything lasts, which sounds sad, but also makes things feel more meaningful.

Why I Keep coming Back

At this point, rewatching Your Lie in April in April doesn’t feel like a coincidence. It feels intentional, even if I didn’t plan it that way.

It’s like checking in with a version of myself that existed before.

Every year, it reminds me of a few simple things:

that it’s okay to not be fully okay yet

that feeling deeply isn’t a weakness

and that even temporary things can matter a lot

It doesn’t try to motivate you in a loud, obvious way. It doesn’t give you a clear answer or a perfect resolution. But somehow, when it’s over, you feel a little more ready to move forward. Not because everything is fixed. Just because you’ve allowed yourself to feel it all first.