When the songs go viral but the movie doesn’t

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



The song everyone recognises

This has probably happened to most of us at some point. You’re scrolling through reels late at night, or maybe someone in your friend group is playing music in the car. A song starts playing and almost instantly, someone says, “Oh, I know this one.” Another person starts humming the chorus. Within a few seconds, everyone is singing along like they’ve heard it a hundred times.

Then someone asks the question that always seems to come up. “Wait… which movie is this from?”

And that’s usually where things fall apart. Someone might guess the film, someone else might say they’ve heard the name before, but very often, nobody in the group has actually watched it.

This kind of thing feels surprisingly normal with Bollywood songs today. A movie releases, people talk about it for a bit, maybe watch the trailer, and then the attention slowly shifts to something else. The songs, though, don’t disappear so easily. They keep showing up in playlists, in Instagram edits, and in those random moments when someone just wants good background music.

A lot of these songs are sung by Arijit Singh. His voice is so familiar at this point that many listeners recognise it almost immediately. But the bigger story here isn’t just about one singer. It’s also about how music travels today, especially online, and how songs sometimes end up reaching people who never even watched the film.

When the song becomes bigger than the movie

Take the song “Kesariya” from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva as an example.

When the track first came out, it felt like it appeared everywhere almost overnight. It showed up in romantic reels, travel videos, wedding edits, and those calm aesthetic clips people like posting online. The melody was simple enough to remember, and Arijit Singh’s voice gave it that emotional tone Bollywood fans tend to enjoy.

What’s interesting is that many of the people using the song online weren’t necessarily talking about the film itself. Some of them probably hadn’t seen it at all. For them, the track simply worked as a good song.

After a while, it almost felt like the music had separated from the movie. The film introduced the song, but the internet did the rest.

And once that happens, the song stops feeling tied to the movie. It just becomes something people listen to because they like it.

The Arijit Singh effect

Part of this also has to do with the emotional connection listeners already have with Arijit Singh’s voice.

Over the last decade, his songs have quietly become the background music to a lot of everyday moments. People play them during late-night drives, while studying, or when they’re just sitting somewhere with their headphones on.

Because of that familiarity, new songs sung by him often feel comforting right away.

For example, the song “Apna Bana Le” from Bhediya started popping up in romantic edits not long after it was released. It’s a slow, gentle song, the kind that just fits nicely with emotional or slightly dreamy videos people like to post online.

Something similar happened with “Tere Pyaar Mein” from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The song has a lighter, more playful vibe, which probably explains why it kept showing up in travel reels and road-trip clips. It’s easy to listen to, and honestly, it’s the kind of track people don’t mind playing again and again.

When songs start getting used like this, they slowly become part of people’s own moments. Someone might remember hearing the track during a trip with friends or while scrolling late at night. After a while, the song becomes more connected to those memories than to the film it originally came from.

Bollywood has always loved its music

At the same time, this connection between movies and songs isn’t really new when it comes to Bollywood.

Music has always been a big part of Hindi cinema. In many films, songs aren’t just there for background sound. They often carry the emotional part of the story. Sometimes a couple falls in love during a song, or a character’s heartbreak is shown through lyrics instead of long dramatic conversations.

Because of that, audiences have always remembered Bollywood films through their music. Even years later, hearing a familiar song can immediately bring back the feeling of a particular scene or moment from the movie.

So the idea that songs stay popular longer than the films themselves isn’t surprising. Bollywood has had that kind of relationship with music for decades. What feels different now is how fast songs travel.

Social media’s role

Platforms like Instagram and YouTube have changed the way songs spread.

Earlier, a track usually became popular through radio or television. Now, sometimes all it takes is a small moment from the song, maybe a catchy line or a few seconds of the melody.

Once people start using that clip in their own videos, the sound spreads quickly. Suddenly it’s everywhere: travel vlogs, friendship edits, random late-night reels.

At that point, the song almost starts living its own life online, separate from the movie it originally came from.

Once that happens, the song spreads quickly. One reel becomes ten, then a hundred, and suddenly the same audio appears everywhere.

People attach the song to travel vlogs, friendship videos, or quiet reflective moments they want to share online. In the process, the music starts connecting with completely different stories. Before long, it feels like the song belongs to everyone, not just the film.

Music and memory

Movies are big experiences. Watching one usually means sitting down for a couple of hours and following a story from start to finish.

Songs work in a much simpler way. They fit easily into everyday routines. People listen while commuting, studying, walking home, or doing something else entirely.

Over time, certain tracks begin to carry memories. A song might remind someone of a long drive with friends, a stressful exam season, or a quiet evening when they needed a break from everything.

When that happens, the music becomes more meaningful than the film it originally came from.

In moments like these, the song is no longer just part of a soundtrack. It becomes part of someone’s personal playlist of memories.

It’s the music that stays

Bollywood releases a huge number of films every year. Some become massive hits, while others quietly fade away after their release. Music often follows a different path.

Songs move through playlists, reels, and everyday listening habits in ways films usually cannot. They reach listeners who may never actually watch the movie.

Sometimes the film simply introduces the song. But the music is what people carry forward.

Long after the movie leaves theatres, the melody might still be playing somewhere, in a café, during a car ride, or through someone’s headphones late at night. And in many cases, that’s how the song really stays alive.