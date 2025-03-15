14 Weird Habits We All Secretly Have (But Never Talk About!)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From Shower Debates to Midnight Cringe Sessions – 15 Hilariously Weird Habits We All Have!

Be honest- how many times have you given a TED Talk in the shower? Or wait, is your fridge still confused about why you keep opening it every 10 minutes, expecting a snack miracle? I’ve done both, more times than I can count! At this point, my fridge might just take me inside to show me the miracle itself!

We all have some weird habits that we often find too strange or embarrassing to share with others. But trust me, you are not alone. These little quirks are more common than we think, and they make us who we are. So, let’s take a look at a few habits we all secretly share- even if we don’t always talk about them!

1. Talking to Inanimate Objects

I think all of us have this habit of talking to inanimate objects. Remember when you apologized to a table after accidentally bumping into it? Or yelled at your laptop when it decided to freeze right in the middle of something important? I know!! I do this all the time!

2. Practicing Arguments in the Shower

Speaking of talking to things, the shower seems to be the perfect place to rehearse arguments. It’s frustrating how the most brilliant comebacks for past conflicts always seem to surface while you’re shampooing your hair- long after the moment has passed. If only the argument had happened then, I would have nailed it!

3. Checking If You Locked the Door Multiple Times

Even when you’re 99% sure you locked the door, you still find yourself checking it twice- maybe even three times- just to be certain. It’s that little voice in your head saying, “Better safe than sorry.” A little extra check goes a long way in keeping peace of mind intact!

And because I clearly have trust issues, I can’t miss the next one.

4. Checking the Fridge Multiple Times Without Eating Anything

I have no idea why I keep checking the fridge every couple of hours, hoping something delicious will magically appear. If only there were a genie to grant me tasty food every time I opened it!

5. Pretending to Be in a Music Video

When I’m listening to great music and gazing out the window, I can’t help but imagine myself as the protagonist of a movie or music video. I have my main character moment there, and no one can take it away!

6. Stalking Your Own Social Media Profiles

I scroll through my own Instagram or Facebook profile as if I were my biggest fan. Honestly, there’s no harm in it. Casually going through my posts, checking the number of likes, and feeling like a celebrity reading the comments, I wonder if people found my past self cool. Wait a second, speaking of past me…

7. Cringing Over Old Texts

Every time I scroll through my old messages, I can’t help but ask myself, “What was I even thinking?” The excessive emojis, the unnecessary “hahas,” or those painfully awkward texts- past me really had zero sense of self-preservation. I still remember the time I double-texted with way too much enthusiasm, only to be left on read. The secondhand embarrassment is real!

8. Smelling Your Own Clothes to See If They Are Still Wearable

“My outfit isn’t dirty- I’ve just already worn it twice before.” A quick sniff test makes it clear whether it’s going into the laundry basket or on me for the third time. But just to be safe, a little perfume never hurts! And while I may be too lazy to do laundry, I’m definitely not lazy when it comes to running for my life.

9. Running for Your Life After Switching Off the Lights

I bolt toward my room as soon as I switch off the hall light, convinced that if I ever look back, something creepy from a horror movie will be right behind me. But now, I’ve become braver- I switch off the light and walk slowly while singing loudly, as if I’m hosting a concert for the ghosts. (P.S.: Deep down, my heart is racing, but at least the ghosts will think I’m cool!)

10. Pretending to Be Asleep When Someone Walks Into the Room

The moment I hear footsteps approaching, I instantly fake sleep like I’m in a coma. Whether I’m trying to avoid an awkward conversation or just perfecting my acting skills, I suddenly transform into the deepest sleeper imaginable! This is ironic, considering my brain refuses to let me sleep when I want to, and I’m stuck in my own weird imagination.

11. Whispering “What If” Scenarios to Yourself

“What if I ran into a celebrity on the street? What if this building suddenly collapsed on me?” These weird yet fascinating thoughts create the best scenarios in my mind. If you ever pass by me, I’ll look totally normal, but inside, I’m busy crafting the perfect storyline and climax—all while keeping my cool on the outside.

12. Listen to a Song on Repeat Until You Can’t Stand It Anymore

And, of course, these thoughts are usually accompanied by music. Have you ever heard a song and instantly thought, “This is my song!”? The moment I find one I love, it’s on repeat- every single day, no exceptions. Whether I’m heading to college, lying in bed, or just relaxing on the rooftop, that one song is blasting in my ears until I’ve completely overplayed it. And just like that, I go from being obsessed to never wanting to hear it again.

13. Following Patterns or Shapes While Walking

Whether it’s sticking to a path line, avoiding tiles of a certain color, or walking along a specific shape on the road, it feels like an unspoken game I can’t help but play. It’s almost as if the ground turns into a puzzle, and I’m determined to solve it. Certainly, it might make you feel dizzy, but why walk normally when you can make it fun? Of course, that’s not the only dramatic thing I do while walking; here’s another one.

14. Fashion Show in Front of the Mirror

The mirror turns into my runway as I channel my inner top model. I walk, strike a few dramatic poses, and even throw in a hair flip, making sure my imaginary audience is awestruck. If only I could pull this off in public- you’d probably catch me at the next Versace event!

15. Random Midnight Cringe Sessions

And just when I think I’m feeling confident, I get a hit. You know that moment when you’re wide awake at midnight, and your brain decides it’s the perfect time to remind you of every embarrassing thing you’ve ever done? Suddenly, you’re cringing over something from five years ago, and no one understands except your stuffed toy.

And the list just goes on! These quirky habits make us human, adding a touch of humor and personality to our daily routines. Imagine a world where we didn’t rehearse fake interviews, stalk our own social media, or dramatically flee after turning off the lights—boring, right?

So, the next time you catch yourself arguing in the shower or chatting with your laptop, just remember- you are definitely not alone in this! We all have our little weirdnesses, and that’s what makes life fun. Embrace your quirks!

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a very important appointment… with my mirror, where I’ll be delivering a heartfelt Oscar speech and pretending not to cry.