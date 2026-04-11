Violence and Female Agency: Analysing Artemisia Gentileschi’s Judith Slaying Holofernes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Two women lean over a man who is still trying to fight them off. One has her hand tangled tightly in his hair, pulling his head back, while the other presses his body down into the bed so he can’t move properly. The blade is already cutting through his neck. His arm is raised, not dramatically, just instinctively, like he’s trying to stop what’s happening and failing at it.

It’s uncomfortable to look at for more than a few seconds, not because it’s exaggerated, but because nothing about it feels staged or distant enough to ignore.

The Painting

The description above is a short reading of Judith Slaying Holofernes by Artemisia Gentileschi. The story itself comes from the Bible, where Judith, a widow, enters the tent of the Assyrian general Holofernes, gets him drunk, and kills him to save her people.

What stands out immediately is how much physical effort the painting allows you to see. Judith isn’t posed neatly at a distance. Her grip is firm, almost rough, as she pulls his head back with her left hand and follows through with the sword. You can see the strain in her arms. It looks like something that takes strength and coordination rather than a single decisive gesture.

Her maid is not just present, she is actively involved. She holds him down, controlling his movement so he cannot push back properly. Both of them have their sleeves rolled up, which is such a practical detail that it shifts the entire tone of the scene. It suggests preparation, not hesitation.

Holofernes is fully conscious. His eyes are open, his body is reacting, and the blood doesn’t stay contained in a clean, symbolic way. It spreads across the bed and stains Judith’s clothing in small, uneven marks.

The lighting comes out of that Baroque style, strong contrast, figures emerging from darkness, which links back to Caravaggio. In his version, Judith Beheading Holofernes, Judith appears more hesitant, almost pulling away from the act even as she carries it out. Artemisia’s version removes that hesitation.

She returns to the same subject again in its second version in c.1620, and the intensity remains just as direct, which makes it clear that this was a deliberate choice, not a one-time interpretation.

If you look at Judith and her Maidservant with the Head of Holofernes by her father Orazio Gentileschi, he focuses on the aftermath, Judith and her maid holding the severed head after the act is complete. Artemisia stays with the moment itself, before anything is resolved.

Judith has often been read as a figure of justice and courage, while Holofernes represents power that assumes it cannot be challenged. That idea is present here, but it doesn’t sit as an abstract layer on top. It is tied directly to what the body is doing, to the grip, the resistance, and the fact that she follows through.

The Painter: Artemisia Gentileschi

Artemisia learned to paint in her father’s studio, which already placed her in a position most women didn’t have access to at the time. But that space was not safe in the way we might assume.

She was assaulted by Agostino Tassi, a collaborator of her father. The case went to court, and she testified in detail. During the trial, she was subjected to a procedure called the Sibille, where cords were tightened around her fingers to test whether she would maintain her testimony under pain. It was considered a legitimate way of verifying truth at the time, which says a lot about the system she was dealing with. She continued to repeat that she was telling the truth while this was happening. That gives some sense of how brutal the process was for her, not just the assault itself, but everything that followed it.

A lot of people draw a connection between that experience and this painting, imagining Judith as a stand-in for Artemisia and Holofernes as a stand-in for Tassi. That reading exists, and it’s understandable, but it’s not the only way to approach the work. What her experience does make visible is how differently she constructs women in her paintings. They are not positioned to be observed from a distance. They are in control of what they are doing, and they complete the action.

What this meant then

In the context of the Baroque period, dramatic scenes and strong contrasts were already part of how artists worked, especially in religious painting. But the way Judith is presented here stands apart. She is not framed as fragile or hesitant, and the act itself is not softened or pushed into the background. The viewer is placed very close to what is happening, without any attempt to make it easier to process. The involvement of the maid adds another layer, because the action is shared rather than isolated.

There’s also the question of authorship, which comes up later in the painting’s history. When it was sold in 1827, it was attributed to Caravaggio instead of her. The assumption suggests that a work of this intensity was more easily accepted as the product of a male artist.

Taken together, the painting doesn’t just tell a religious story. It shifts how that story is experienced, especially in terms of who holds power within it.

What it means now

The discomfort around this painting has not disappeared. If anything, it has shifted. People are not unfamiliar with violent imagery today. What stands out today is who is performing the violence and how it is shown.

We are surrounded by versions of “strong women” now. They appear in films, campaigns, social media posts. But most of those versions are carefully shaped. The strength is stylized, controlled, easy to celebrate. This painting does not offer that version. The strength here is physical, coordinated, and unapologetic. It does not ask to be liked.

That connects to how female anger is still received. It is often tolerated in small, controlled doses, but becomes uncomfortable when it is direct or sustained. The painting sits right in that space. It does not dilute the action or redirect it into something safer.

At the same time, conversations around consent, credibility, and power continue to unfold. The details are different, but the underlying questions remain. Who is believed. Who is dismissed. Who is allowed to act, and what happens when they do.

It’s interesting that the image still circulates in contemporary culture. It even appears in the background of a scene in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, placed in an office setting that deals with discipline and controlled violence. The cameo is brief, but it speaks volumes.

Last Thoughts

What stays with you is not just the fact that Judith wins, but how the moment is handled, the grip that doesn’t loosen, the way the two women work together without stepping back or softening what they are doing, and the fact that even after centuries of looking at images like this, there is still a hesitation in how comfortably people sit with it, which makes it less about the past and more about the limits we still place on who gets to act, how they act, and how much of that action we are actually willing to acknowledge without trying to turn it into something easier to accept.