Roommate: A Lifelong Bond or a Never-Ending Nightmare – Which One Are You Stuck With?

Friendship is great, but a rent-splitting roommate is pure gold!

‘Roommate’: “Roommate“—a word every college student knows. At first, it’s terrifying—sharing a space with a stranger, an unchosen partner for 3–4 years. You’re practically siblings, minus the blood relation (and maybe a few secret murder plots along the way). But soon, you realize that there will be no more tantrums, no running to your parents. College just got real.

I still remember the day I met my first roommate. It was awkward—we didn’t know how to start a conversation, let alone share a space. We were too shy to even talk in our own room. But over time, things changed. Roommates start as strangers and slowly become family. Those initial awkward exchanges turn into late-night talks and laughter. Doing makeup together, sharing secrets, and even having small arguments—it’s all part of the experience. Just like siblings, they can be annoying at times, but that’s what makes it special.

The Neat Freak: This roommate believes in keeping everything spotless. They will clean the room now and then and won’t accept any excuses for why your side is messy. Let me tell you a secret: neither of the roommates was a part of this. None of us believe in cleanliness.

The Walking Disaster: The complete opposite of the roommate mentioned above. They are like a cyclone—when they get ready, the entire room faces the consequences. To them, chairs serve as wardrobes, and hangers remain filled with dirty clothes for months. Their study table is never organized, and the plates they’ve eaten from sit in the corner of the room for ages. If you’re also a walking disaster, living with them might just be the perfect match!

The Night Owl: This roommate doesn’t sleep at night, and their late-night cravings will always keep you awake. When the world is at rest, its energy is at its peak. They sleep all day, but at night, they transform into a completely different person.

The Studious One: This roommate will make you feel guilty for not studying. Their study time is equivalent to your screen time. They can compromise on anything in life—except their studies. Their day begins and ends with books.

The One Who Matches Your Vibe: There are some people you meet in life and instantly think, This person matches my energy! Believe me, that feeling brings both joy and excitement. Every day with them feels like a little adventure, and that excitement becomes the best part of your day.

The Perfect Roommate: Is the perfect roommate just a myth? From my point of view, no one in this world is truly perfect. In a way, though, it’s fair to say that a perfect roommate does exist—because the definition of “perfect” varies from person to person. Everyone has their criteria, adding something new to the list based on their perspective. To me, a healthy relationship with your roommate makes hostel life much easier. If you can listen to each other’s problems and never hold grudges, then I’d say you’ve found the perfect roommate.

I’ve been incredibly lucky to have the best roommates—supportive, kind, and like a true family away from home. We fought like siblings, cared for each other like parents, and stood by one another in a city full of strangers. But beyond finding good roommates, it’s just as important to be one. Kindness isn’t just something you deserve—it’s something you give. Because in the end, a good roommate isn’t just someone you live with, but someone you grow with.