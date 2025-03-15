10 Must-Watch Bollywood and Hollywood Movies That Celebrate Body Positivity and Self-Love

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

These empowering films challenge beauty standards, promote self-acceptance, and redefine what it truly means to be beautiful.

For years, films have dictated unrealistic beauty standards, making us believe that only certain body types, skin tones, features, and heights are considered beautiful, whether in Hollywood or Bollywood. This has led to a skewed perception of beauty, affecting self-esteem and self-worth for generations. However, in recent years, cinema has taken positive strides toward inclusivity, breaking outdated norms and redefining beauty on the silver screen.

Let’s be real—Hollywood and Bollywood haven’t always been the best at embracing body positivity. But things are changing! Thankfully, there are some incredible movies out there that celebrate all kinds of bodies and encourage self-love. Not only has Hollywood explored body positivity, but back home, Bollywood has also begun to challenge conventional beauty norms, slowly yet steadily defying stereotypes. These films are proof of that progress.

These films break the mold, challenge societal norms, and remind us that confidence and self-acceptance are the ultimate forms of beauty. Here are my top 10 picks from both industries that embrace body positivity in the most empowering way possible.

Hollywood Picks

A coming-of-age story with a heartwarming message, Dumplin’ follows Willowdean, a plus-size teenager who enters a beauty pageant to prove that confidence—not size—defines beauty. Featuring a killer Dolly Parton soundtrack, this movie is a must-watch for anyone who has ever doubted their self-worth.

Hairspray is all about celebrating individuality, breaking barriers, and dancing like nobody’s watching! Tracy Turnblad, our bold and bubbly protagonist, teaches us that talent and confidence are what truly shine, no matter your size.

This one is special because it flips the weight-loss journey trope on its head. It’s not about being thin—it’s about being healthy and happy in your skin. Brittany’s journey is raw, real, and incredibly inspiring.

This film takes a more serious, emotional approach to body image, diving deep into the struggles of a reclusive English teacher dealing with binge eating and self-worth. It’s a powerful watch that forces us to examine our own biases about weight and humanity.

Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty is a hilarious yet thoughtful take on self-confidence. After a head injury, her character suddenly sees herself as a supermodel, proving that beauty is all about mindset. While it has its critics, the core message remains powerful: confidence is everything.

Netflix/See-Saw

Bollywood Picks

This film beautifully challenges traditional beauty standards. It tells the story of an arranged marriage where the husband initially struggles to accept his plus-sized wife but eventually falls in love with her for who she truly is. It’s a heartwarming reminder that love is about connection, not size.

A unique take on self-acceptance, Bala revolves around a young man struggling with premature balding and a dark-skinned woman who faces colorism. The film highlights the importance of self-love beyond societal judgments.

This Bollywood gem tells the story of a father who supports his plus-sized daughter’s dream of becoming a singer despite society’s harsh beauty standards. It’s a beautiful tale of resilience and unconditional love.

A teenage coming-of-age film, Gippi explores the insecurities of a plus-sized girl navigating school, friendships, and self-esteem. It’s refreshing to see a film that speaks to young girls about loving themselves just as they are.

While not entirely about body positivity, this film does have an inspiring transformation arc of a character who learns to embrace herself, proving that self-love is the key to confidence and happiness. Aditi, played by Kalki Koechlin, undergoes an emotional transformation that highlights the importance of inner beauty over physical perfection.

Final Thoughts

Body positivity isn’t just about loving your appearance—it’s about accepting and celebrating yourself, flaws and all. These films from both Bollywood and Hollywood remind us that everybody is beautiful and that self-love is the best kind of love.

Personally, watching these films has been a transformative experience. Seeing characters who reflect real-life struggles, societal pressures, and body image concerns has made me realize how powerful representation is. When we see diverse body types and different standards of beauty portrayed on-screen, it helps us redefine what beauty truly means in our own lives.

The next time you need a boost of confidence, grab some popcorn and let these empowering movies remind you just how incredible you truly are! Representation matters, and the more we celebrate diverse body types on screen, the closer we get to a world where everyone feels seen, valued, and loved for who they truly are.