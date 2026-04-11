This Year’s TV Lineup Is So Good It’s Almost Annoying

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a season already stacked with absolute bangers like Heated Rivalry, The Pitt, Shrinking, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and many more amazing TV shows, it doesn’t really seem fair that the year hasn’t even properly begun yet. It’s just not fair to the other forms of media when one medium absolutely dominates. It may not be fair, but I’ll enjoy it all the same.

I could talk about the shows that have already come and stolen our hearts, and I really want to too, but I think you guys need to know about the upcoming shows, cause boy oh boy, the schedule for this year is just insane. I’m going to be listing five of my most anticipated TV show releases of this year, and honestly, narrowing it down to just five made me almost rip my hair out. But hey, gotta do it for the masses.

Ted Lasso Season 4

Arguably my favorite show of all time is coming back to our screens very soon, with a return of fan favorites like Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham. This time, the focus of our enigmatic coach will be on Richmond’s newly formed women’s team. It opens up a whole new dynamic for the show to explore, not just in terms of storytelling, but how leadership, growth and Belief, play out in spaces that historically, haven’t been presented with the same opportunities and attention.

The Boys Season 5

Now, on the other end of the spectrum, we have the bloody and gory return of The Boys. Famous for its violence, satire, and the way it dismantles the ideal of superheroes, the show is coming back for its final chapter.

With character arcs reaching their breaking point and the story finally reaching its conclusion after 7 years, I can only hope the end is as spectacular and breathtaking as we, the fans, have been promised. And if it does manage to stick the landing just one last time, it may just go down as one of the most unforgettable finales in television history.

(P.S. They also have Jensen Ackles… I’ll just leave that here.)

Off-Campus Season 1

Bringing a more romantic energy to the list, the adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s The Deal is hitting our screens on May 13th, and it’s bound to be a good one. An avid reader myself, I’ve read the book the series will be based on, and let’s just say we are in for a wild ride. Blending college life with intense, character-driven relationships, these kinds of shows thrive with a younger audience. There’s a strong chance this becomes one of those series people binge in a single weekend and then immediately start recommending to everyone they know.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The series known for its gritty and street-level narrative style is set to premiere on 24th March. In my expert opinion, Matt Murdock, portrayed by Charlie Cox, is one of the most compelling characters in the Marvel Universe. His story seems grounded in reality, especially in contrast with the grandiose nature of other marvel projects. This season strives to deepen the connection between the audience and the superhero vigilante even further, leaning into the internal conflicts that have come to define Matt as a character. The push and pull between the mask and the man, between justice and morality… Oh what fun we’ll have.

If it manages to hold onto the raw intensity that made it different from the herd in the first place, it may just cement itself as one of Marvel’s most emotionally resonant stories yet.

Spider-Noir

Fans of Spider-Man, Rejoice!

Riding on the wave of love set into motion by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, we’re getting a new, completely unique, and imaginative tale about the most favorite spider of the world. Set against a moody, 1930s-esque backdrop, the series leans heavily into the noir aesthetic. Think shadowy skylines, muted tones, and a version of New York that is as dangerous as it is atmospheric.

Spider-Noir centers on a darker and more world-weary version of Peter Parker, navigating crime, morality, and corruption in a city teeming with it. The story is about survival and justice, and the effect of it all on our poor Peter Parker. (The guy just cannot catch a break.)

Spider-Noir might just give us one of the most uniquely different takes on Peter Parker and Spider-Man yet, and I just cannot wait.