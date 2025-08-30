Things I Do That Make Zero Sense (And I Still Do Them Anyway)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You know those small, silly things we do that make no real sense, but somehow they have become part of our daily routine? Yeah… guilty. I like to think I’m a logical, put-together person- until I find myself arguing with Google Maps or confidently saying “I’ll sleep early tonight” while munching on pizza and watching a K-drama at 2 am. From random habits to straight-up questionable choices, I keep doing them like I’m stuck in some never-ending loop. So here’s a list of things I do that make absolutely zero sense- but I’m convinced at least a few of you are secretly doing the same. Let’s expose ourselves together!

Setting 10 alarms and snoozing all of them like they Are just background music

Why stop at one alarm when you can create a full concert line-up of disappointment? I set alarms like I’m catching flights to five different countries- 6:00, 6:05, 6:10, 6:15… you get the idea. But when they start ringing, I snooze them like I’m training for a snoozing championship. Then I wake up late, freak out like the sky is falling, and promise myself, “Tomorrow I’ll wake up early.” But let’s be real- I never do.

Watching the same comfort show while having a long to-watch list

Watching the same comfort show while having a massive to-watch list is my toxic trait.

Netflix: “Here’s something new you might like.”

Me: “Nah, I’ll just rewatch Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and giggle like I haven’t already seen Min Min being the cutest human ever.”

I’ve got a hundred shows waiting, but nothing beats the comfort of the same chaotic romance, iconic scenes, and heart-fluttering moments I know by heart. Why gamble on new drama when I’ve already found perfection?

Rewatching the same scene of a show because I got distracted by my own thoughts

Rewatching the same scene of a show because I got distracted by my own thoughts? Oh, 100% me. I’ll start watching something, then suddenly I’m deep in thought about that awkward thing I said three years ago, wondering if it ruined my entire life. Before I know it, I’ve missed a whole scene, so I rewind and watch it again like it’s a brand-new plot twist.

Spending 20 minutes choosing what to watch and then just watching nothing

By the time I finally choose between a thriller, rom-com, or docu-series, I’ve already wasted enough time to have watched an entire season. So, I throw my hands up in defeat, dramatically surrender to the chaos of indecision, and end up scrolling through reels for the next 30 minutes. Again. It’s like my brain is in a constant tug-of-war between entertainment and existential crisis. Spoiler alert: the reels always win.

Opening the fridge every 5 minutes to see if new food magically appeared

Opening the fridge every 5 minutes like it’s a vending machine that restocks itself. Spoiler: It didn’t. Still empty. Still sad. But the hope? Sometimes I even close it dramatically like, “Fine, be like that,” only to come back again like a toxic ex who can’t let go. Do I actually find anything new? Never. Do I still do it 10 times in an hour? Absolutely!

Saying “I’ll drink more water” and then surviving on vibes and caffeine

Yeah, that’s my daily struggle. Every day I promise myself I’ll drink 8 glasses of water. On a good day, I manage 2… maybe. Every morning, I fill my bottle before leaving for college, even if I’m running late, thinking, “Today’s the day I stay hydrated!” But by the end of the day, I bring the bottle back completely full like a champion. Honestly, I might as well start carrying around a plant because at least I’d be watering something.

Saying “I have nothing to wear” in front of a full wardrobe

There are clothes everywhere, but suddenly, nothing feels right. Too tight, too loose, too last week’s vibe, or way too emotionally attached to a memory that I’m not ready to relive. Every single outfit gets rejected like I’m auditioning for America’s Next Top Model, but with none of the confidence. It’s like I’m in a dramatic fashion show, where nothing makes the cut, and I’m just left standing there, surrounded by clothes, questioning my entire wardrobe.

Buying cute notebooks and never writing in them because they’re ‘too pretty’

Buying cute notebooks and never writing in them because they are ‘too pretty’ is honestly my thing. I have aesthetic stationery that looks like it belongs in a royal study, but do I use it? Nope. I just flip through the pages, admire the beauty, and close it like I’ve disturbed something sacred. The thought of ruining that perfect vibe with my messy handwriting? Unthinkable. I keep telling myself I’ll use them for “something special,” but we all know they’ll stay stacked in a drawer, untouched, like a museum of missed potential.

Saving money by not buying something, then spending triple on snacks

Saving money by not buying something, then spending triple on snacks to celebrate? That’s literally me.

Me: “I’m so proud of myself for not buying that ₹400 shirt.”

Also me: spends ₹600 on chips, chocolates, and random snacks I didn’t need because I deserve a little treat.

It’s like my brain thinks resisting one impulse unlocks the right to give in to five more. Financially responsible? Debatable. Emotionally satisfied? 100%.

Telling myself I’ll sleep early, and then having deep life thoughts at 1 AM

Every night, I tell myself, “Tonight, I’m going to sleep at 10.” Fast forward to 1 am, and I’m sitting in bed, reflecting on childhood memories, regretting things I said in 7th grade, and Googling random questions like, “Can plants feel emotions?” Spoiler: I never get to sleep early.

Saying “I’ll just scroll Instagram for 5 minutes” and suddenly it’s 2 hours later

The way I lose track of time on Instagram should honestly be studied by scientists. I open the app with full focus- just to reply to one DM. That’s it. But five minutes later, I’m deep into a reel of a raccoon making pancakes, followed by a cat that apparently speaks three languages and does skincare. The worst part? I know it’s a trap. I see it coming. But I still walk straight into it like I’m being hypnotized by the algorithm. And when I finally snap out of it, two hours have gone by, I’ve forgotten the DM, and now I’m considering buying a glow-up skincare kit I saw in an ad. Honestly, what is self-control and where can I download it?

Creating imaginary arguments in my head and winning like a boss

If there was an award for fake arguments in the shower, I’d have won it 10 times over. There I am, washing my hair, and suddenly I’m in a courtroom, delivering sassy comebacks and making dramatic exits like I’m in a movie. Reality check? I’d never actually say any of that in real life. I’m over here giving Oscar-worthy performances while just trying to rinse out shampoo.

Rewatching my own Instagram story like I’m the main character in a movie

I’ll post a story, then proceed to watch it 47 times like I’m witnessing an iconic moment unfold for the first time. I even go so far as to act surprised, like, “Omg, who’s that cool, effortlessly stylish person?” And then, with the dramatic realization, I’m like, “Oh wait… it’s me.” Honestly, if I don’t hype myself up, who will? I’m just out here living my best movie montage moment, one self-absorbed replay at a time.

Texting back in my head and then getting mad when people say I ignore them

My brain’s like, “We totally replied.”

Reality: “You’ve been ghosting them for three days, bestie.”

I’ll read the message, think of the perfect reply, mentally send it, and then just… move on with life like I’ve done my part. And when they double-text, I’m out here getting offended like wow, dramatic much? Meanwhile, it’s literally my fault. Oops!

Carrying a huge tote bag but still forgetting the one thing I actually needed

Story of my life. My bag has everything- gum from 2022, 4 pens that don’t work, a random scrunchie, and a mysterious biscuit crumb I don’t remember packing- but never the one thing I actually stepped out for. Like, how? I carry my whole life around like I’m going on a week-long trip, but somehow manage to leave my brain behind.

Need my ID? Forgot it. Need cash? Nope. But hey, I’ve got three lip balms and a tangled earphones that doesn’t even plug in my phone. Priorities? All over the place.

Staring at the wall when I have a hundred tasks to do

Deadlines, messages, notes… and yet, here I am, zoning out like I’m waiting for the universe to give me a sign. I’ll panic over my to-do list, but still manage to do nothing. And the best part? When I finally start working- two hours later- I dramatically complain about how I have no time and life is so hectic. Like girl, maybe if you stopped bonding with your ceiling fan, things would be a little more under control.

Keeping empty boxes because “they might be useful someday”

No, I’m not a hoarder… I just have unseen potential in useless packaging. That cute little box from the watch I bought 8 months ago? Still sitting there, proudly collecting dust. Why? I have no idea. But what if one day I need it? For what? Not a clue. But I could use it for something… maybe. It’s basically a future investment, right?

Getting annoyed at people walking slow, while I myself walk like a confused GPS

I’ll judge slow walkers like I’m in some kind of rush, acting like I’m late for something super important. Meanwhile, I’m just strolling around, making random pit stops at shops, and scrolling through my phone like it’s the most important thing in the world. The irony? I’m literally the one who’s walking like I have no idea where I’m going.

Googling symptoms and convincing myself I have a rare disease

One tiny headache, and I’m on Google diagnosing myself with a condition that affects like 0.0003% of the population. Dramatic? Absolutely. Do I panic? You bet. Do I actually go to the doctor? Nope, never. I’ll just sit there, convinced I’m on the brink of discovering a medical mystery, all while my brain spirals out of control.

Whispering “ouch” when something doesn’t even hurt, just to be dramatic

Tripped slightly on a flat surface? “Ouch.” Dropped something? “Ouch.” Emotionally wounded by my own thoughts? “Big ouch.” I honestly assume I’m in an Indian TV serial, where even the smallest inconvenience gets its own dramatic soundtrack, a slow-motion zoom on my face from 10 different angles, and a dramatic effect that would make Bollywood proud. I’m just out here acting like I’m the star of a soap opera, even if all I did was stub my toe on the couch.

So, there you have it- a glimpse into the beautifully bizarre habits that make me me. Honestly, life would be too boring if we all made perfect sense all the time. At least this way, I’m never short of entertainment. If you relate to even half of these, congratulations- we’re probably the same brand of weird. And if not… teach me how to function like a normal person, please?

Let’s be real, the chaos is half the fun. Who needs normal when you can have a life full of quirky moments and questionable decisions?