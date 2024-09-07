The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You know that feeling when everyone around you seems to be raving about a book, and you can’t help but wonder what all the fuss is about? Well, welcome to the world of literary classics—the books that have not only stood the test of time but continue to ignite conversations among readers everywhere. Whether you’re a seasoned bookworm or just dipping your toes into the world of literature, these nine novels are all the rage among my reader friends (and probably yours too). Trust me, these stories are worth every page!



The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

“I was within and without, simultaneously enchanted and repelled by the inexhaustible variety of life.” ― Fitzgerald F. Scott, The Great Gatsby

F. Scott Fitzgerald was a prominent figure of the Jazz Age, often embodying the era’s extravagance and disillusionment. His life, marked by lavish parties and a troubled marriage, mirrors the themes of excess and unfulfilled dreams in The Great Gatsby. The novel’s depiction of the American Dream is both seductive and tragic. Gatsby’s relentless pursuit of wealth to win Daisy’s love highlights the emptiness of materialism. Fitzgerald’s lyrical prose and vivid imagery of the Roaring Twenties create a haunting reflection on the pursuit of happiness and the inevitable consequences of idealism. Ever wondered what it feels like to chase the American Dream, only to see it slip away? Fitzgerald’s prose will take you right there!

Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

“I think… if it is true that

there are as many minds as there

are heads, then there are as many

kinds of love as there are hearts.” ― Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina

Leo Tolstoy was a Russian aristocrat deeply troubled by the moral and societal issues of his time. His own spiritual crises and quest for meaning heavily influenced his writings. Anna Karenina delves into the complexities of love, duty, and societal expectations. Tolstoy’s portrayal of Anna’s passionate affair with Vronsky against the backdrop of Russian high society is both critical and empathetic. You’re about to find out how it feels to be part of a passionate affair in high society! The novel explores the consequences of defying social norms and the moral dilemmas that come with love and desire, making it a profound study of human emotions and societal pressures.

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

“You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view… Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.” ― Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird Harper Lee grew up in the racially segregated South, and her experiences shaped the themes of racial injustice and moral integrity in her novel. Lee’s close relationship with her father, who was a lawyer, is reflected in the character of Atticus Finch. To Kill a Mockingbird is more than just a courtroom drama; it’s a coming-of-age story that explores the loss of innocence in a deeply divided society. Through Scout Finch’s eyes, readers confront the harsh realities of prejudice while also finding hope in the moral fortitude of characters like Atticus. Lee’s ability to weave social commentary with a personal narrative is mesmerising. With racial tensions still prevalent today, the novel’s message about justice and moral courage remains more relevant than ever.

A Passage to India by E.M. Forster

“Life never gives us what we want at the moment that we consider appropriate.” ― E.M. Forster, A Passage to India

E.M. Forster was deeply influenced by his travels in India and his observations of British colonial rule. His experiences in India and his views on the complexities of human relationships significantly shaped the narrative of this novel. A Passage to India is not just a story about colonial tensions; it’s an exploration of the human condition. Forster’s portrayal of the friendship between Dr Aziz and Mr Fielding against the backdrop of British-ruled India delves into themes of cultural misunderstanding, power dynamics, and the possibility of connection in a divided world. In a world grappling with cultural divides, Forster’s themes of empathy and understanding feel timeless.

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

“What and how much had I lost by trying to do only what was expected of me instead of what I myself had wished to do?” ― Ralph Ellison, Invisible Man Ralph Ellison was a scholar and writer who experienced firsthand the racial discrimination that he wrote about in Invisible Man. His novel draws from his own life experiences and the broader African American experience in the mid-20th century. Invisible Man is a powerful exploration of identity and society. The protagonist’s journey from the rural South to Harlem encapsulates the struggle for visibility in a world that refuses to see him. Ellison’s use of symbolism and his depiction of the protagonist’s internal and external battles make this novel a profound meditation on race, identity, and the human condition in America.

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

“It’s enough for me to be sure that you and I exist at this moment.” ― Gabriel García Márquez, One Hundred Years of Solitude Gabriel Garcia Marquez, a Nobel laureate from Colombia, is widely regarded as a pioneer of magical realism. His works often blend the fantastical with the ordinary, reflecting the rich cultural and political history of Latin America. One Hundred Years of Solitude is an epic tale that transcends time and space. The novel follows the Buendía family across generations in the mythical town of Macondo, where the lines between reality and fantasy blur. Marquez’s use of magical realism allows him to explore themes of fate, history, and the cyclical nature of human experience. The novel’s richly layered narrative and its exploration of solitude and connection have cemented its place as one of the most influential works in modern literature.

Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe

“If you don’t like my story,write your own” ― Chinua Achebe, Things Fall Apart Chinua Achebe, often called the father of African literature, wrote Things Fall Apart as a response to Western depictions of Africa. His novel challenges colonial narratives and portrays African culture with nuance and depth. Things Fall Apart is a powerful critique of colonialism and its impact on African societies. Through the story of Okonkwo, Achebe explores themes of tradition, change, and the devastating consequences of cultural collision. The novel’s portrayal of pre-colonial life and the inevitable disruption caused by European colonization provides a vital counter-narrative to the Eurocentric perspectives that had long dominated literature. It’s a magical journey, but one grounded in the very real cycles of history and humanity.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

“Life appears to me too short to be spent in nursing animosity or registering wrongs.” ― Charlotte Bronte, Jane Eyre Charlotte Brontë, one of the Brontë sisters, lived a relatively isolated life in the Yorkshire moors. Her experiences as a governess and her struggles with societal expectations deeply influenced her writing. Jane Eyre is a pioneering work in feminist literature, presenting a heroine who is fiercely independent and morally strong. Brontë’s novel blends elements of gothic fiction, romance, and social critique, creating a narrative that is both thrilling and thought-provoking. Jane’s journey from a mistreated orphan to a self-assured woman who defies societal norms is a powerful story of resilience and self-respect, making it a timeless read. Her fight for self-respect and agency continues to inspire women to navigate societal pressures today.

Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf

“To love makes one solitary.” ― Virginia Woolf, Mrs. Dalloway