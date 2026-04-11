The Housemaid: how accurate is the movie adaptation?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Housemaid, a gripping psychological thriller by Freida McFadden that examines manipulation, secrets, and survival, is enhanced with cinematic flair in the 2025 film adaptation directed by Paul Feig, which stars Sydney Sweeney. While the film intensifies visual dread and modifies important plot points for dramatic effect, the book mainly relies on Millie’s inner monologue and slow-burn tension.

The plot focuses on the affluent Winchester family, who hires Millie, a young woman in need of employment, as a live-in maid. She soon learns that the work entails risky outcomes, manipulation, and unsettling secrets. The narrative is compelling due to its deep exploration of Millie’s psychology, a tense, slow-moving sense of dread and plot twists that keep readers interested all the way through.

The book was adapted to a movie in 2025, directed by Paul Feig. Amanda Seyfried (Nina Winchester) and Sydney Sweeney (Millie) make up the cast. The tone is cinematic, with a focus on suspense, body language, and atmosphere. Although some critics claim it sacrifices subtlety for shock value, it is praised for performances and tension.

The major themes are:

Control and Power

Book: The Winchester family is a small example of unequal power dynamics. Nina plays mind games with Millie to control her actions, meals, and even her sense of reality.

Movie: This theme is made stronger by the way the camera angles, the opulent settings, and Nina’s cold demeanor show her power. The imbalance feels more outside and oppressive because Millie’s inner monologue is missing.

Manipulation of the mind

Book: Much of the tension arises from Millie’s inner conflict. She questions her sanity, doubts what she sees, and feels trapped. Readers experience her paranoia firsthand.

Movie: Instead of relying on internal narration, the movie shows manipulation through tense pacing, creepy silences, and Nina’s unpredictable behavior. The audience feels the same way as Millie, but through cinematic techniques.

Secrets and Identity

Book: Millie and Nina both have secrets. Millie’s past is slowly revealed, showing why she puts up with abuse, while Nina’s instability hides deeper truths.

Movie: Secrets are made more emphasized through visual cues like locked doors, hidden rooms, and sudden reveals. The book is more about slowly finding things out, while the movie is more about shock value.

For example, Millie, the housemaid, notices that Nina Winchester, who seems unstable and erratic, is constantly locked in her room by her husband, Andrew. At first, Millie believes Andrew is a caring husband dealing with a difficult wife. Nina’s outbursts and strange behavior reinforce this belief.However, as Millie uncovers more clues (like inconsistencies in Nina’s stories and Andrew’s overly controlled behavior), she realizes the truth is reversed: Nina is actually being manipulated and imprisoned, and Andrew is the real threat.

Staying Alive and Fighting Back

Book: Millie’s strength is primarily psychological; she puts up with being manipulated until she can find a way to turn the tables.

Movie: Survival is more physical and dramatic; fights are more intense, and Millie’s resistance feels like a fight for her life instead of a slow reclaiming of power.

Class and Privilege

Book: The difference between Millie’s need and the Winchesters’ wealth shows how unfair society is. The house itself becomes a sign of wealth and being stuck.

Movie: This theme is made more powerful by the contrast between the rich mansion and Millie’s weakness.

These themes make The Housemaid more than just a scary story. They look at how power can change people, how secrets shape relationships, and how survival needs both brains and bravery. The book does a great job of getting into people’s heads, while the movie does a great job of building suspense and atmosphere. These are two different but complementary ways to get to the same basic ideas.