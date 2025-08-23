The Evolution of Consumerism and the Urge to consume

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Consumerism, the cultural and economic phenomenon that prioritizes the acquisition of goods and services, has shaped human societies for centuries. From the barter systems of ancient civilizations to today’s digital marketplaces, people’s motivations for consumption have continually evolved. In the modern era, this urge to consume is driven not only by need but also by psychological, social, and economic pressures. This article traces how consumer tastes have shifted over time, examines the forces influencing present-day consumption, and explores the relevance of John Maynard Keynes’ “animal spirits” in understanding these dynamics.

Historical Evolution of Consumerism

In pre-industrial societies, consumption was primarily driven by necessity. People acquired goods to meet basic needs like food, shelter, and clothing. Tastes were shaped by local resources and cultural traditions, with little room for excess. The Industrial Revolution in the 18th and 19th centuries marked a turning point. Mass production made goods more accessible, and the rise of advertising began to influence consumer desires. By the early 20th century, products like automobiles and household appliances became symbols of progress and status, shifting tastes toward aspirational consumption.

The post-World War II era accelerated this transformation. Rising prosperity, the emergence of a strong middle class, and higher disposable incomes fostered a culture of leisure and luxury. The 1950s and 1960s saw global brands—such as Coca-Cola and Levi’s—become emblems of modernity. Consumption now reflected not just utility, but identity, aspiration, and belonging. By the late 20th century, globalization and technological innovation expanded access to diverse goods, from electronics to fashion, cementing a culture of choice and personalization.

Consumerism in the Digital Age

Today, consumerism is characterized by an unprecedented urge to consume, often detached from necessity. Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok amplify this by showcasing lifestyles that equate happiness with material possessions. Influencers and algorithms shape tastes, promoting trends that prioritize aesthetics and novelty over durability. Fast fashion, disposable electronics, and subscription services thrive on this cycle of desire, obsolescence, and replacement.

This urge is also fueled by economic structures. Easy access to credit, buy-now-pay-later schemes, and aggressive marketing create a sense of urgency to purchase. The dopamine rush from acquiring new items—often called “retail therapy”—reinforces compulsive consumption. Moreover, the gig economy and hustle culture glorify constant productivity, tying self-worth to the ability to afford the latest goods. As a result, tastes are less about individual preference and more about keeping up with societal expectations.

John Maynard Keynes’ concept of “animal spirits” provides a compelling lens to understand modern consumerism. In his 1936 work, The General Theory of Employment, Interest, and Money, Keynes introduced animal spirits to describe the instinctive, emotional drivers of economic decisions, such as confidence, fear, or optimism, that defy rational calculation. These spirits influence consumer spending, which Keynes saw as a key driver of economic growth.

In today’s context, animal spirits manifest in the emotional impulses behind consumption. The fear of missing out (FOMO) drives purchases of limited-edition products, while optimism about social status fuels spending on luxury goods. Social media exacerbates these impulses by creating a herd mentality, where individuals consume to align with perceived norms. For example, the frenzy around product drops, like sneakers or tech gadgets, reflects animal spirits at play—consumers act on excitement and social pressure rather than need.

Keynes argued that animal spirits could destabilize economies if unchecked, as overconsumption might lead to debt or resource depletion. This is evident today, with household debt rising globally and environmental crises linked to overproduction. Yet, these same spirits drive innovation and growth, as businesses capitalize on consumer enthusiasm to launch new products.

Consumerism has evolved from a means of survival to a complex interplay of desire, identity, and emotion. While historical tastes were shaped by necessity and aspiration, today’s consumers are driven by an urge to consume, fueled by social pressures and economic incentives. Keynes’ animal spirits theory highlights the emotional underpinnings of this behavior, explaining why people often prioritize impulse over reason. As society grapples with the consequences of rampant consumption—economic inequality, environmental degradation, and mental health challenges—understanding these drivers is crucial. Balancing the benefits of consumer-driven growth with sustainable practices will define the future of consumerism.