The Colour Purple: A Journey Through Pain, Love, and Unyielding Strength

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.

Exploring the Timeless Struggles and Resilience of Women in a World That Hasn’t Changed Enough

Watching The Color Purple recently felt like diving into a world where the struggles and resilience of women, especially Black women, were laid bare in a heartbreaking and empowering way. The movie, an adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel, isn’t just a story—it’s a mirror reflecting the harsh realities many women faced and, disturbingly, continue to face today.

At the heart of this tale are two sisters, Celie and Nettie, whose lives are bound by love and torn apart by the cruelties of the world around them. They live under the roof of a man they believe to be their father, only to discover later that he’s their stepfather. Instead of protecting them, this man becomes the source of their greatest pain. Celie, the elder sister, is raped by him and bears two children, both of whom are taken away without her knowing their fate. The movie doesn’t shy away from showing the brutal reality of these women’s lives, but it also highlights something compelling—the multifaceted nature of women.

Women, the movie seems to say, are everything. They’re sisters, mothers, friends, and lovers. They hold an ocean of love in their hearts, pouring it out freely for everyone around them—nurturing, caring, and supporting. But when it comes to loving themselves, that’s where the struggle begins. It’s as if they’ve been conditioned to believe that their worth is tied solely to how much they give to others, not realizing that self-love is just as crucial.

Why is it that a woman can give so much to others but often finds it so hard to stand up for herself, to love herself? Why is it that she can be a pillar of strength for those she loves, yet crumble under the weight of her own pain and insecurities? This question lingers long after the credits roll, echoing in our minds as we reflect on the countless women who, like Celie, have been told they are less, and that they must endure silently.

The movie pushes us to confront the harsh reality that even today, many women struggle with self-worth, often feeling invisible in a world that demands so much from them while giving so little in return. It’s a poignant reminder that the journey to self-love is not just about healing from past wounds, but about reclaiming one’s voice, one’s identity and one’s right to be loved—by others and, most importantly, by themselves.

The Color Purple also pushed me to think about the situation of women now compared to then. Honestly, has much changed? We’re still dealing with the same fears and the same struggles. We can’t walk freely, can’t trust the men around us because, let’s be real, you never know when someone might cross a line. And the men who genuinely care? Society often dismisses them as not being “man enough.” How twisted is that?

The movie also touches on something that’s just as relevant today—sexuality. It shows that love is love, whether between a man and a woman or between two women. Love doesn’t see gender or skin colour; it’s an emotion so pure it makes you value someone more than yourself. But here’s the thing: self-love is just as crucial.

What really hit me is how this one movie captures almost every aspect of a woman’s life—no matter the era. Time may pass, but the struggles, the pain, and the strength of women seem to stay the same. And yet, there’s this breaking point when women can no longer stay silent when they refuse to bear the weight of the world on their shoulders any longer. And even after all the suffering, they somehow find it in their hearts to forgive those who have wronged them.

That’s what The Color Purple left me with—a mix of sorrow and admiration for the incredible strength women show, even when the world doesn’t seem to change. It’s a movie that doesn’t just tell a story; it makes you question, reflect, and carry a piece of it with you long after it’s over.

So, has anything changed? Or are we still fighting the same battles, just in different clothes? That’s the thought I can’t shake, and maybe, after watching this movie, you won’t be able to either.