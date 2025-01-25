Superheroes Are Real: 8 Must-Watch True Stories to Inspire Your Long Weekend

From unsung freedom fighters to small-town dreamers, these biographical dramas are perfect for a weekend of binge-worthy inspiration.
Cinema has long been a medium of escape, offering viewers a reprieve from life’s challenges. However, it also has the power to celebrate the strength and resilience of ordinary people who become extraordinary through their grit and determination. These stories not only inspire us but also remind us of the human spirit’s boundless potential.
Here are eight compelling biographical dramas that promise to make your long weekend both entertaining and inspiring:
- The Exhilarating Chandu Champion
A story of resilience, passion, and patriotism, Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan and available on Amazon Prime, is the perfect way to kickstart your weekend. The film features Kartik Aaryan as India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. It takes viewers through Petkar’s challenging journey of self-actualization, as he fights against an ableist system and discovers his potential. This underdog story shines with its themes of determination and forgotten heroism
- Patriotism in Ae Watan Mere Watan
Directed by Kannan Iyer, Ae Watan Mere Watan (Amazon Prime) is a gripping period drama inspired by the life of Usha Mehta, a veteran freedom fighter. The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles, showcasing Usha’s efforts to unite India during the Quit India Movement through an underground radio station. Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, the movie highlights the revolutionary fervour of Ram Manohar Lohia (played by Hashmi) and Usha’s unwavering commitment to non-violence.
- The Scandalous Maharaj
Available on Netflix, Maharaj is set in the 1800s and follows the life of Karsandas Mulji, a social reformer and journalist, played by Junaid Khan. The film explores the infamous Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, where Mulji takes on the morally corrupt Maharaj Jadunath (Jaideep Ahlawat), exposing exploitative traditions. This gripping narrative of courage and social reform is a must-watch for history enthusiasts.
- Padman: A Story of Resilience
Directed by R. Balki and streaming on Netflix, Padman is an inspiring tale based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. Played by Akshay Kumar, Arunachalam’s journey from creating low-cost sanitary pads for his wife to making them accessible for rural women is both heartwarming and revolutionary. The film beautifully captures his dedication to improving women’s health and empowering them through access to hygiene products.
- Dreams Come Alive in Superboys of Malegaon
Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti, is inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon. Streaming soon on Amazon Prime, the film is a hilarious yet heartfelt tale of Sheikh Nasir and his dream to create a parody of Hollywood’s Superman. This story of small-town aspirations and filmmaking challenges is a tribute to creativity, passion, and persistence.
- The Survival Drama Manjummel Boys
Chidabaram’s Manjummel Boys, available on Disney+ Hotstar, is a Malayalam-language survival drama based on a true story. A group of friends’ trip to Kodaikanal turns into a harrowing ordeal when one of them falls into the notorious “Satan’s Kitchen” crevice. With themes of friendship, hope, and resilience, this film is an ode to the power of teamwork and determination.
- Thrilling Suspense in The Spy
A Netflix original series directed by Gideon Raff, The Spy is based on the true story of Eli Cohen, a prominent Israeli spy. Set in the 1960s, the six-episode series follows Cohen’s infiltration into the Syrian government as a Mossad agent. Packed with suspense, drama, and real-life espionage, this series is perfect for fans of thrillers.
- The Emotional When They See Us
Created by Ava DuVernay and streaming on Netflix, When They See Us is a deeply moving mini-series based on the true story of the Central Park Five. Wrongly accused of a crime in 1989, five teenagers fight a legal battle for their innocence. The series spans decades, capturing their trials, exoneration, and eventual settlement. With powerful performances, it’s a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.