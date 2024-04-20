SUMMER SECRETS: NOURISH YOUR SKIN FROM WITHIN!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.

With the rising temperature and heat, it’s time to give your skin a summer makeover! Summers demand heightened skincare diligence due to increased UV exposure, constant facial sweat, and mild to severe dehydration. Amidst high heat and constant perspiration, regular cleansing and exfoliation of your skin becomes key. Stay tuned till the end of the article as I share my favorite skincare ingredients that might aid in keeping your skin hydrated and glowing this summer. However, there’s no one fit solution to a problem and one should follow whatever suits them the best!

1. Coconut water

Refreshing and packed with electrolytes, coconut water not only quenches your thirst but also replenishes your body with essential fluids and minerals. That’s not all! A 2017 study conducted by the National Library of Medicine highlighted its antimicrobial properties, making it effective in fighting summer acne. Whether sipped straight from the coconut or blended into smoothies and juices, coconut water is a delicious way to beat the summer heat.

2. WATERMELON

Her Campus Media

What screams summer more than biting into a juicy slice of watermelon? The best part about this mouth-savoring fruit is the fact that alongside some beneficial nutrients, the fruit is high in water content, helping you stay hydrated even in the sweltering heat. Further, its rich percentage of vitamins A, B6, and C lets your skin stay smooth, soft, and healthy during the summer months.

3. CUCUMBER JUICE

Alex Frank / Spoon

No summer skincare list is complete without mentioning cucumber. This true summer staple is one of the best ingredients that can refresh and rejuvenate you from within. Not only that, it can also cool and soothe your skin with its Vitamin C and folic acid content. The best way to consume cucumbers in summer is by blending them into a fresh and oh-so-refreshing juice, or pair it with some strawberries and make yourself a refreshing treat!

4. SIP AND HYDRATE

Amid summer activities, it’s easy to forget to stay hydrated. The season also tends to make us lose a lot of consumed water in the form of sweat. So, sipping on water throughout the day can do miracles. All you must do is carry a water bottle along with you wherever you travel. Additionally, setting reminders on your phone or hydration-tracking apps can help ensure you drink enough water throughout the day. And if infusing water with tasty and flavorful fresh herbs encourages more consumption, then go for it! An ideal amount of water intake can ensure your skin glows all summer long.

As we enjoy this summer, let’s not neglect to nourish our skin with these hydrating skin-loving foods. Prioritizing skincare isn’t just about looks; it’s crucial for your health. If suitable for the body, incorporating these ingredients into your dietary habits might work wonders, leaving you radiant and refreshed. Happy Summer!