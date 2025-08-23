Stir and Sip Through Summer: 5 Fun & Refreshing Drinks to Cool You Down

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the sun’s blazing and your skin feels like it might start sizzling, there’s one universal truth: a cold drink in your hand makes everything better. Whether you’re poolside, porch-sitting, or just trying to survive another Zoom meeting with a fan blowing your hair around like Beyoncé, these fun and cooling beverages will keep you refreshed, hydrated, and happy all summer long.

1. Cucumber Mint Cooler

Like spa water but make it fancy.

Ingredients:

1 cucumber, sliced thin

A handful of fresh mint leaves

Juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp honey or agave syrup (optional)

Sparkling water or plain cold water

Ice cubes

How to Make:

Muddle the mint and cucumber slices in a pitcher. Add lime juice and honey/agave if using. Fill with ice and top with water or sparkling water.

Stir, sip, and pretend you’re at a luxury retreat!

2. Frozen Watermelon Slush

Just like a popsicle that you can drink.

Ingredients:

3 cups watermelon (cubed and frozen)

Juice of 1 lime

1 tsp sugar or honey (optional)

A few mint leaves

Splash of coconut water or plain water

How to Make:

Blend it all until smooth and slushy. Pour into a chilled glass, garnish with mint, and enjoy that icy, fruity hug!

Breanna Coon / Her Campus

3. Mango Lassi with a Twist

The classic Indian cooler, now extra cool.

Ingredients:

1 cup ripe mango chunks (fresh or frozen)

½ cup plain yogurt

½ cup milk or almond milk

1 tbsp honey

A pinch of cardamom

Ice cubes

How to Make:

Blend everything until creamy and frothy. Pour into a tall glass and sprinkle a little extra cardamom or chopped pistachios on top for flair.

4. Basil Lemonade Fizz

Your lemonade’s glow-up.

Ingredients:

Juice of 4 lemons

2 tbsp sugar or honey (adjust to taste)

Fresh basil leaves (6–8)

Sparkling water

Ice

How to Make:

Muddle basil with sugar or honey in a shaker or jar. Add lemon juice, shake well, then pour into a glass over ice. Top with sparkling water and give it a gentle stir!

5. Tropical Iced Green Tea

Healthy and vacation-worthy.

Ingredients:

2 green tea bags

1 cup boiling water

1 cup pineapple juice

Slices of orange or lemon

Mint or basil (optional)

Ice

How to Make:

Steep the green tea in boiling water for 3–5 minutes. Let it cool. Mix with pineapple juice and pour over a tall glass of ice with citrus slices. Add herbs if you’re feeling extra.

Final Sip

Summer heat might be relentless, but with the right drink in hand, you’re just a sip away from breezy bliss. These recipes are easy to make, endlessly customizable, and 100% Instagrammable. So, grab your blender, your cutest glassware, and chill out—literally.