Revisiting Childhood Snacks: Do They Still Taste the Same? 

Childhood Snacks: Our Little Time MachinES

Childhood memories hold a special place in our hearts, and food lovers like me often come wrapped in the flavours of our favourite snacks. It’s natural to feel nostalgic about those carefree days, especially when specific tastes bring back cherished moments. So, in this article, I will bring you some of my favourite snacks from the early 2000s to refresh some memories of our golden childhood, along with that, I will present some of the reviews based on my opinion regarding the same.

Let’s hit our nostalgia again !!

Orange Candies: Have you heard about these Orange candies? the tangy flavour one, If you haven’t then, these candies are best when you’re travelling, and believe me, I had them every single day on my school bus with my friends and no one would ever refuse those candies as the taste was so original and flavorful that it would be very hard for you to resist. I still remember that these candies used to come in a transparent pack and were available on trains and buses. Next in the line would be our love of childhood our favorite puff!!

OYES: I don’t know how many of you will agree with my words but OYES puffs have our hearts. The amount that I have spent on them during my childhood is massive. I still remember that time when we used to get these puffs from the nearby shop of our school and eat them with our friends. Which flavour was your favourite? Mine was Pink! Now next in the scene would be the love of people who love to eat sweets!!

Mini Chocolate: If you have a sweet tooth like me you must love chocolate but there is always someone between you and your love that is none other than your parents and the same case was with me so instead of buying those big chocolates, I was buying these mini chocolates as they were Best sweet I have ever eaten in my entire life! These were my favourites, and I still remember that they used to come for only ₹2, but it was worth so much. What are your thoughts on it? After a heavy dinner what you people usually have we had the next snack in our line that is none other than.

Hajmola: I know some of you may say that we can still get Hajmola often but let me tell you that today’s Hajmola is not the same as before. I bet everyone has this experience that once you start Hajmola you can’t stop yourself from eating a whole bottle. I don’t think anyone you have used as a digestive pill was just a taste-changer for us. I remember how in childhood all of us were attracted to different and unique shapes hence considering it our next snack would be in the same sequence.

Peppy: The wheel was my main attention to buy these snacks. The taste was amazing. Still, when I see them in some shops I can taste that flavour. It was so unique in its shape. Now talking about toffee it had a lot of flavour and filled our childhood with different colours that is our next snack.

Mazelo: The only candy which comes in so many different flavours of every fruit, whether it’s lychee, mango, watermelon and many more…. It was so fascinating that during my childhood, I used to bring each of these flavours and sometimes my friends and I used to trade them. My favourite flavour was lychee and yours? Guess what is tangy and ring in shape? Yes! you guessed it right it’s none other than Crax!

Crax: The tangy tomato flavour of Crax was my favourite, and the best memory associated with that was fitting them into our fingers before eating. Believe me, this always increased its flavour!

Our taste perception changes over time due to biological, psychological, and environmental factors. As we age, our taste buds regenerate more slowly, our sense of smell declines, and hormonal changes affect flavour preferences. Nostalgia can make childhood snacks seem better in memory than in reality, while exposure to diverse foods refines our palate, making overly sweet or artificial flavours less appealing. Changes in food formulations, dietary habits, and cultural influences also play a role, as many brands adjust recipes, and our bodies adapt to different nutritional patterns. As a result, snacks we once loved may taste different or less enjoyable today.

Along with that the packaging and branding also play an important role in our taste as our mind functions in a certain way that if we see the same packaging and branding after a long time we tend to buy it because for some people it is very difficult to change or accept the change so here is an article you can read to know more about India’s snacking brand.

I don’t know how many of you will agree with me but whenever I try these snacks again it brings me back to my childhood days. Which of these snacks brings back the most memories for you? Did I miss any of your childhood favourites? Let’s relive the good old days in the comments.