This article contains spoilers related to the film, Manjummel Boys.

It is always going to be a mystery for all of us—what is it that the human mind actually fears? Is it failure? Is it death? Or is it life itself? Well, we have a long journey ahead, and we will find our answers soon. This lingering question of fear resonated deeply as I watched Manjummel Boys, a film that vividly explores the fine line between fear and courage.

A few days ago, I watched a film I had been meaning to see for quite some time—one of the most appreciated Indian films of the past year. I am talking about Manjummel Boys. I could not contain my excitement as I started watching the film; however, there was a thorn stuck in my heart because I knew this was not an ordinary feel-good film. It was a survival drama—one based on a true story.

Chidambaram’s Manjummel Boys is a tale of friendship, adventure, and self-exploration. In my opinion, the film’s impact goes beyond the real-life incident it portrays. It seeps into our daily interactions, our local communities, the people we live around, and the relationships we forge in this lifetime. It speaks of our fears, the people who fear for us, and the everlasting notion of fearlessness.

The film breathes life into the old proverb: “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” Ten boys from a town called Manjummel in Kerala set out on a trip to Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu. Huge fans of Kamal Haasan, they excitedly explore the town. The background score featuring the song Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan subtly foreshadows the calamity that awaits them, yet in a way so clever that the audience remains unaware of what’s coming.

After completing their tour, the boys decide to visit the Guna Caves, where Kamal Haasan had shot the iconic song. Entering the restricted area behind the forest guards’ backs, they marvel at the picturesque caves, unaware of the impending disaster. Their friend, Subhash, falls into a pit inside the caves. Initially, they assume he is playing a prank, but as time passes and Subhash remains unseen, panic sets in. Desperate cries for help follow, yet neither the locals, the guides, nor the police offer any optimism or hope. I will like to credit Cinematographer Shyju Khalid for masterfully capturing the eerie darkness of Guna Caves, making the setting itself feel like a living entity.

A particularly poignant moment in the film occurs when the boys lie around the pit, attempting to stop rainwater from seeping in. They believe that if the pit fills with water, Subhash will not survive. The flashbacks to their childhood, their shared memories, and Subhash’s fears blend seamlessly with the film’s intense tone, offering a profound insight into the complexities of human emotions and relationships.

The locals believe the caves are haunted. The film mentions that thirteen people had fallen into the pit before, and none were ever found alive—hence its terrifying name, “Satan’s Kitchen.” Despite this, the boys refuse to lose hope, and finally, their prayers are answered—Subhash screams back.

At this moment, Siju David (played by Soubin Shahir) becomes the savior, volunteering to descend into the pit to rescue Subhash. The scene between Suji and Sudhi, where Sudhi tells Suji that if he is scared, he himself will go down instead, is a heartwarming testament to their unwavering friendship.

Finally, Suji manages to pull Subhash out of the pit. The film’s editor, Vivek Harshan, deserves special mention for making a repetitive yet nerve-wracking scene of Suji asking officers to loosen the rope so gripping. Sushin Shyam responsible for the film’s background score weaves an unsettling and suspenseful melody that brings your heart in your mouth. The film masterfully builds an uncomfortable uncertainty, and at every turn, the boys confront a new challenge. One particularly striking moment is the callback to the tug-of-war scene, where the officer loses grip on the rope, and it spins out of control, leaving the audience with chills.

Manjummel Boys is one of a kind. Films like these leave an imprint and touch the lives of many. I don’t believe there is such a thing as true fearlessness—rather, it is what we choose to focus on that makes all the difference.

Suji did not fixate on the rumors about the pit, nor did he worry about oxygen levels or the unknown dangers lurking below. He was relentless, because the only fear that consumed him was losing Subhash. He had promised Subhash’s mother that he would protect her son, and the fear of breaking that promise gave him the courage to overcome the greatest fear of all—the fear of losing his own life.