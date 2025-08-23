Nailed It—But at What Cost?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a commerce student, I’ve rarely heard discussions around the cost of nail care, even though it forms a significant part of personal grooming expenses. The prices vary depending on the type of service—while a basic manicure typically starts at around ₹300, nail extensions can cost upwards of ₹1,500. Even their removal isn’t free of charge, usually priced at around ₹500.

What amazes me more is the innovation in nail care – At-home gels, LED Kits, apps like YouCam Nails, water based and vegan nail polishes, nail printing machines etc. Every few years there is something new. Despite how little this industry seems to be, the revenue in the Nails market is projected to reach US $1.20 bn in 2025 in India.

The rising awareness of hygiene is definitely one factor; however, the aesthetic appeal is what makes these nails so expensive. While they don’t last much, it’s one of the visual priorities for the many. Polished nails instantly elevate your appearance—often considered part of being “well-groomed”. A manicure is also the “me time” for many people. It reliefs stress and boost your mood. Nail appointments often become mini rituals or social outings, enhancing emotional well-being. In many cultures, long nails are a part of customs like south asian bridal traditions.

Nail designs today go beyond aesthetics—they are often curated to convey messages. With social media transforming them into trendsetters and visual identity markers, nails have become a medium of self-expression. From signaling status and fashion choices to making bold political statements, such as Pride-themed or protest-inspired designs, nail art has evolved into a powerful cultural symbol.

Though these dead cells are surprisingly expensive to maintain, nails have become a powerful medium of self-expression for many. The sheer size of the nail care industry stands as proof of how aesthetics alone can fuel a billion-dollar market. In the end, whether it’s about self-care or just a fresh coat of shellac, one thing remains certain—nails may chip, but the obsession never fades.