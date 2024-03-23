My Treasured Bollywood Favorites!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.

When it comes to entertainment, movies top the list as the best medium for me. They provide one with an enriching experience. Spending three hours watching my favorite movie creates a comforting atmosphere and allows me to escape into a different world. The genre of the movie greatly determines the level of interest one might have in watching it. Cinemas continue to hold a significant place in our lives. Cinemas reflect the progress, growth, and evolution of society.

Movies act like mirrors, depicting reality, joy, struggles, and real-life stories. They instill in us various connotations of recurring themes such as friendship, love, society, and life at large. The fandom in India is intense and it arises from all walks of life- children, adults, grandparents, queer and straight, men and women. This provides makers with an opportunity to produce a variety of content, increasing the choices for the viewers. With a preference for fictional stories, I’d like to share a few of my Bollywood favorites to help you with your next watch!

This movie undoubtedly tops my list. Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met is a movie at its finest! It’s one of the most hit contemporary romantic comedies produced by Hindi Cinema. The film’s first hour is enjoyable but the second half is even more amusing. When it comes to Jab We Met, I’m hooked from start to end. It’s a watch that I can never get tired of. It remains a fan favorite.

The tracks in the movie, “Tum se hi” and “Mauja hi Mauja” elevate the pleasure of watching this masterpiece. This movie has taught me how love finds its way at the right time, with the right person. The simplicity of the movie is something I adore. This masterpiece shall be treasured as puts forward the real implications of love life and self-love. The protagonist’s dialogue “Mai apni favorite hu” (I love myself the most), holds so much significance for me. It helps one rejoice in the idea of self-love.

Set in a remote region of India, this movie is a timeless classic of Indian cinema. The picturesque locations add to the beauty of the movie’s concept. Friendship is portrayed with real essence, making it timeless. I’ve watched this movie countless times and still can’t get over it. The best character in the movie, according to me, is the villain, “Gabbar.” His phenomenal acting has left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema. The movie is an appropriate depiction of courage, love, friendship, commitment, and sacrifice. Real friendship is certainly a rare feeling these days and such movies put forward the ultimate essence of it.

Dangal is truly inspiring and impactful, a genre that I’ve always preferred. It showcases how effort and hard work are prerequisites for success. Breaking the taboo of Indian women in wrestling, a sport predominately occupied by males, the actors deliver excellent performances, especially the protagonist, Aamir Khan. It’s a movie worth watching, leaving you in awe of the incredible achievements one can attain. It’s a family movie and an incredible piece of art.

In the past few months, Indian theatres have attempted to screen these classics again. This saw several people going to the cinemas to re-watch their favorites and enjoy the tranquility of these movies. I find this trend quite intriguing as it is a great way to relive the nostalgia associated with these movies. The movies are rewatched because people resonate with the storyline and yearn for the same feeling that they had felt while watching it the first time. It’s more of an emotional connection. Bollywood has certainly produced some masterpieces that are now installed in the beauty of Indian cinema and have been a constant source of entertainment. I still crave for such delightful movies to be made by Bollywood again.