MISSING: A Gripping Digital Thriller That Explores the Dangers of Technology

Dive into the captivating world of “Missing,” where a daughter’s frantic search for her mother reveals the dark side of our digital lives

If you haven’t watched this movie yet, consider this your “Spoiler Alert” warning!

“Missing” is the latest thriller to hit Netflix, featuring a talented cast and an engaging storyline. It’s part of a growing cinematic universe that began with the 2018 sensation “Searching.” While audiences are reintroduced to the gripping narrative style that made its predecessor so captivating, “Missing” takes a fresh perspective: a daughter’s frantic search for her missing mother, all told through the innovative screen-based storytelling technique that fans have come to love.

While “Searching” resonated deeply with viewers by portraying a father’s desperate quest to find his daughter within the digital landscape, “Missing” attempts to capture that same magic but with mixed results. Storm Reid shines as June, a tech-savvy high school senior whose youthful energy adds a dynamic layer to the film. However, it struggles to maintain the novelty and realism that made “Searching” so compelling, leaving some viewers wanting more.

Despite this, “Missing” delves into relevant themes that resonate with our lives today, particularly the pervasive influence of technology and the potential dangers that come with it. The film cleverly weaves in elements like podcasts and social media, shining a light on the pitfalls of online speculation and the exploitation of personal tragedy for clicks and views. While I found the movie’s clues to be somewhat transparent, it was frustrating to watch the characters take their time to piece them together. Nevertheless, the cast delivered solid performances that met expectations.

Despite its flaws, “Missing” serves as a timely reminder of the crucial need for digital literacy and privacy protection in our interconnected world. As we follow June’s race against time to uncover the truth behind her mother’s disappearance, we are confronted with the sobering reality of the digital age and the lurking dangers that accompany every click.

So, if you’re in the mood for a gripping thriller that keeps you on your toes while provoking thoughts about the digital landscape we inhabit, “Missing” might just be your next binge-watch!