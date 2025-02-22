A Shy Girl’s Journey to Boldness: Stepping Out and Speaking Up with Confidence

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.



Beginning

“Should I say hi or Satsriakal (a traditional greeting in Sikhism)?” – This was the most prominent thought that used to linger in my mind whenever I had to greet someone. When I was a child, I was the quintessence of a ‘good girl’—a scholar, balancing extracurriculars with academics well, and abiding by each and every norm set by my parents. I used to incessantly analyze the ramifications of saying one thing in a particular way and would overthink even while greeting or starting a conversation. Although I still overthink certain things, I have come a long way. I have transformed into a bold and confident person. Now, I don’t even take a second to greet someone and introduce myself if I have to. Even if I am blank about something, I can manage to elaborate well on the limited information I might have at that particular time. At times, I am wonderstruck as I recollect and reflect on how far I have come—to the extent that I now actually enjoy meeting and interacting with people from every nook and cranny of the world.

There were a couple of factors that were pivotal in shaping me into the person I am today. As I look back, I feel fortunate to have had experiences that left deep positive imprints on me.

Step Out = Step Up

First and foremost, stepping out of my comfort zone really pushed me beyond my limits. Both my parents and my school teachers contributed to this. Along with my studies, I used to dance, play the piano, and take part in multifarious inter-school competitions. All these experiences gave me immense exposure and led to my personal growth as an individual.

MULTIPLE EXPOSURES, MULTIPLE BENEFITS.

When put in different settings for different agendas, I learned how to navigate each one over the years. For plays, I would get different roles to enact, some of which were an old lady, a younger sister and even a water droplet once;) Besides, I used to go on stage every other year for different purposes, be it as a part of a music band, as an MC or as an actor. These stage performances gave me the boost that I very much needed.



Ask so many questions that you run out of them. (A Curious Girl’s Power)

Thirdly, being inquisitive and open-minded helped me raise questions about a wide array of issues and opened up the societally shut windows of my mind. This novel knowledge, in turn, contributed to my ability to put forth my non-conformist views and stand against what is unjust.

People as catalysts

Additionally, there were people in my life who tried to take undue advantage of my agreeableness, which gave me a harsh reality check—forcing me to assert myself boldly. Later, in my mid-teenage years, I started daydreaming and subsequently manifesting how I wanted my future self to be. To align with my ideal self, I started moving more and more in that direction.

Presently, I have become so habitual in stepping out of my protective shell that I now feel thrilled to take on challenges. I have a bucket list full of new things that I wish to experiment with such as playing softball, doing calligraphy, playing guitar etc.

These are some of the factors that have been crucial in my transformative journey, and you can also apply any of them in your respective lives to elevate your personality. So, start by taking one small step today—whether it’s speaking up in class or trying something new—because growth begins outside your comfort zone.