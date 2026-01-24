Masala Dosa Is Just The Beginning 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

South Indian Delicacies Worth Trying Beyond Masala Dosa

If you’re familiar with Indian cuisine, you’ve probably come across Masala Dosa, a regional specialty from Southern India. But there’s more to South Indian dishes than the mainstream dosas and idlis. So, let’s take a look at the lesser-known yet delicious dishes from South India.

Kuzhi Paniyaram:

Kuzhi Paniyaram is a beloved savoury snack from Tamil Nadu, made from fermented rice and urad dal batter, cooked in a special pitted pan called the Paniyaram pan, which gives it a crunchy exterior and a fluffy interior.

Why Should You Try?

While it resembles crispy golden dumplings, it’s nutritious and probiotic-rich due to its overnight fermentation, making it more exciting than typical pancakes or dumplings. Customized with spices, vegetables, or sweet jaggery for savoury or dessert versions, Kuzhi Paniyaram is suitable for any meal. Usually eaten as a breakfast or evening snack by locals in Tamil Nadu, Kuzhi Paniyaram is an affordable South Indian street food that pairs perfectly with coconut chutney or sambar, reintroducing Tamil Nadu’s culinary heritage.

Also Known As (AKA)

Paddu or Gudiyappa in Karnataka, Gunta Ponganalu in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, and Paniyaram in Kerala.

Pesarattu:

Pesarattu is a protein-packed dosa from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, made from a batter of soaked green gram (moong dal) that is often spiced with green chillies, ginger, and cumin, and then served with ginger or tamarind chutney. It is a popular breakfast staple and can be stuffed with upma (semolina) for “upma pesarattu,” especially in the coastal Andhra regions.

Why Should You Try?

It is a healthier version of dosa and is naturally gluten-free and quick to prepare. Since it is highly plant-based, it helps you feel full for longer and also aids in weight loss by curbing appetite. Not to forget, its addictive flavours and versatility shine, making it a hearty, customizable tiffin or meal beyond just nutrition.

Similar Variants

Cheeldo in Rajasthan, Muga Chakuli in Odisha, and Moong Dal Chilla/Cheela in other parts of Northern India.

Bisi Bele Bath:

Bisi Bele Bath is a flavourful one-pot rice dish that blends Toor Dal, mixed vegetables, spice powders, tamarind, and jaggery, finally topping it with ghee-fried mustard, nuts, and curry leaves, served hot straight from Karnataka.

Why Should You Try?

As easy as it is to digest, Bisi Bele Bath’s complexity lies with its layered flavours—spicy, tangy, sweet, and crunchy from roasted spices. Bisi Bele Bath creates an aromatic and comforting bowl, which is perfect for rainy days or when needing comfort food without guilt.

Similar Variants

Sambar Saadam in Tamil Nadu.

Idiyappam and Kadala Curry:

Idiyappam is a soft steamed noodle-like dish originating from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, made from rice flour dough. It’s classically paired with Kadala Curry, a creamy black chickpea gravy spiced with roasted coconut, onions, chillies, and curry leaves. Other common sides include Thengai Paal (Coconut Milk), Vegetable Kurma, Egg Curry, or Chicken Curry.

Why Should You Try?

It’s healthy, addictive, and a light meal with the right amount of mild sweetness and bold spices. It’s filling without heaviness and easily customizable by adding vegetables or an egg for extra variety. Natives serve this combo for breakfast or dinner, and beyond nutrition, it delivers cozy vibes and reintroduces South India that’s vegan, gluten-free, and surprisingly luxurious in one meal.

Also Known As (AKA)

Noolappam/Noolputtu in Kerala, Ottu Shavige in Karnataka, Shirvale in Maharashtra, Indiappa/String Hoppers in Sri Lanka, and Putu Mayam/Putu Mayang in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Ulli Theeyal:

Ulli Theeyal is a tangy, thick curry with pearl onions (ulli/shallots) in a roasted coconut-spice gravy, from the heart of Kerala. Originating from central Kerala, this traditional home-style dish is a part of Onam Sadhya feasts.

Why Should You Try?

Ulli Theeyal, as a caramelized sweet-sour-spicy gravy, explodes with flavours and is versatile with rice, appam, or chapati. It is a light, cozy dish that provides fiber for digestion and also aids in blood sugar control. Most importantly, having this on rainy days or for quick dinners would be a perfect way to crave more South Indian food.

Similar Variants

Chinna Vengayam Kuzhambu in Tamil Nadu.

Overall, these lesser-known gems from different regions of Southern India showcase diverse layers of spice, tastes, and nutrition, while narrating stories of regional culture behind them. This makes these dishes fresh, flavourful, and culturally enriching without much effort. So, the next time you decide to have South Indian cuisine, try a Kuzhi Paniyaram as a snack or Bisi Bele Bath for a comforting lunch.

And who knows? This might just be your way to win over your South Indian crush. ;)