“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… But Only in Bollywood!” How Hindi Films Set Unrealistic Expectations

Ah, Bollywood- the magical land of over-the-top romance, endless songs, and plot twists that make your search history look normal. Sure, we’ve all grown up loving those iconic moments, dramatic confessions, and perfectly choreographed dance numbers (that somehow everyone knows). But let’s be real- Bollywood has also played us a little.

Because real life? Real life doesn’t come with background dancers in mustard fields, perfect slow-motion hair flips, or spontaneous love stories that begin on European trips (funded by who, exactly?).

So here’s a not-so-serious look at all the absolutely unrealistic expectations Bollywood has thrown at us- served with a side of glitter, drama, and filmy flair.

You Wake Up Flawless (Beyoncé is proud, but also confused)

In Bollywood, waking up basically means rising like a majestic goddess. Heroines open their eyes and boom- full glam. Eyeliner? Sharp. Lipstick? Still on. Hair? Flowing like they slept on clouds. Remember Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina literally wakes up in a snow-covered cabin, sunlight gently falling on her flawless face, no puffy eyes, no smudged kajal, and definitely no awkward blanket lines on her skin. Just vibes and Vaseline glow.

Meanwhile, us? We wake up looking like a tomato that’s been left in the fridge too long. Hair pointing in five different directions, face puffy, five new pimples, one eye refusing to open, and a mysterious line on the cheek from god knows what. Flawless? Girl, we just want to find our slippers without stepping on a charger.

College Life = Dance Battles + Zero Studying

According to Bollywood, college is just hot people in designer clothes solving love triangles through dance-offs. In Student of the Year, no one studies- everyone’s too busy winning fancy trophies, flirting in hallways, or having slow-mo moments in the rain. Final exams? Just background noise.

In real life? We’re hustling in pyjamas, running on chai, and hoping our name isn’t missing from the attendance sheet. Dance battles? Please, we’re battling for a seat near the fan. Exams aren’t plot fillers- they’re full-blown horror stories. And those luxury campuses? Ours has a broken water cooler and one bench that’s always occupied by couples.

Career Goals? Just Follow Your Heart (And a Random Stranger)

In Bollywood, career changes are easier than switching outfits. One dramatic heartbreak, and bam, they’re suddenly a famous singer in a new city- Aashiqui 2 style. Or that struggling artist who’s barely making ends meet gets noticed by some random person in a café, and BOOM- they’re a sensation. Rockstar anyone?. No degrees, no years of hard work, just raw emotion and a little bit of destiny sprinkled in.

Meanwhile, we’re over here applying to 50 internships and refreshing our inbox like it’s Netflix, praying for that one email that says, “We’d love to have you.” Instead, we get “Thanks for your application, but we’re moving forward with other candidates” a hundred times.

You Will Find Love in the Most Dramatic Way

Thanks to Bollywood, we all expect love to happen in the most dramatic ways- like bumping into your soulmate and dropping your books, or falling off a cliff and them catching you mid-air, or even falling in love at first sight in a crowded room. In reality? We trip over our own feet, hurt ourselves, and the nearest person is probably pretending they didn’t see anything and avoiding eye contact.

Take Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham– when Rahul and Anjali share that intense, “I’m looking at you like you’re my whole world” look across a crowded room. In real life? You’d lock eyes with someone, then awkwardly look away like, “Did I stare too long?” And when you finally muster the courage to talk to them? Yeah, they’re probably texting someone else.

Rain is Always Romantic, Never Slippery

In Bollywood, rain equals instant romance- slow-mo walks, love confessions, and dance sequences in chiffon sarees that never get ruined. Whether it’s Tip Tip Barsa Pani or Tum Hi Ho, it’s always perfect lighting and zero frizz. Apparently, no one in Bollywood has ever slipped on a wet floor or worried about their phone drowning.

Now, cut to real life- rain hits, and suddenly it’s chaos. Your jeans stick to your legs like a second skin, your umbrella flips inside out like it’s auditioning for a comedy show, and don’t even get me started on the chappal slip. One wrong step and you’re doing your own unintentional dance number in a puddle.

Pro tip- Unless your name is Raveena Tandon and there’s a choreographer nearby, maybe don’t recreate rain scenes in your backyard. You’ll get a mud facial, a sneeze fest, and a solid reality check.

Parents Are Either Too Strict or Magically Chill

Either the dad is ready to disown you for falling in love with someone outside your community, like in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, or he’s magically okay with everything, including dancing bhangra at your wedding with your college crush, like in 2 States.

What happened to the middle ground? You know, the parents who silently judge every life choice while pretending to be okay with it? Where’s the dad who just raises an eyebrow when you bring home someone new, or the mom who gives you that “I’m not mad, just disappointed” look after you drop out of your college to pursue a career in YouTube gaming?

Every Tragedy Has a Scenic Backdrop

In Bollywood, if you’re going to cry, you better do it in style. There’s no sobbing on a random couch- nope, you’re standing in the rain on Marine Drive, staring dramatically at snow-capped mountains in Kashmir, or crying on a beautiful cliff while the sunset works its magic in the background.

Remember Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha– he is having a full-on identity crisis in the picturesque streets of Corsica. Meanwhile, we’re over here experiencing our life crisis at 2 AM, staring blankly at the ceiling fan, contemplating life choices like “Should I get a snack or just go back to sleep?”

Middle-Class Homes Have Chandeliers

In Bollywood, “middle-class” homes look like five-star resorts. Struggling families somehow live in mansions with spiral staircases, shiny marble floors, and chandeliers that cost more than our annual tuition. Apparently, being broke in Bollywood still comes with a garden, a balcony view, and enough space to host a wedding.

In Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham– They try to pass off as a humble, middle-class family in a flashback, but even their servants have better wardrobes than us. One “normal” meal scene and you’ll spot at least three types of cutlery and five background musicians playing shehnai for no reason. Meanwhile, real middle-class homes? We’re still deciding whether to turn on the geyser or save electricity.

Miraculous Makeovers Are Totally Doable

In Bollywood, a makeover is as simple as removing glasses or wearing a saree once. That’s it. Boom- transformed. Suddenly, you’re turning heads, winning hearts, and possibly getting a marriage proposal or two.

Take Kuch Kuch Hota Hai– Anjali goes from “one of the boys” to full-blown bride material just by growing out her hair and ditching the tracksuit for a saree. That’s it. That’s the glow-up.

Meanwhile, we try skincare routines, hair masks, and 15 filters and still end up looking like a confused pigeon on most days. Take off our glasses? We just started bumping into furniture.

Emotional Speeches Fix Everything

Who needs therapy or actual conversations when you can just give a 3-minute emotional monologue with violin music playing in the background? In Bollywood, one passionate speech- usually timed right before the climax- magically fixes broken families, wins over disapproving parents, and even stops weddings mid-ritual.

Remember Taare Zameen Par– Aamir Khan gives one emotional speech about a dyslexic child’s struggles and suddenly everyone understands, cries, and turns supportive. Meanwhile, in real life? You try to explain your mental breakdown, and your mom hands you a glass of water and says, “Yeh sab tumhare phone ka asar hai.”

Bad Guys, But Make It Fashion

In Bollywood, even the villains have a signature style. They’ve got theme music, exotic lairs, and a wardrobe that screams “I’m evil, but I’m also here to serve looks.” Whether it’s Mogambo in Mr. India or Shakal in Shaan, these guys always have the perfect evil outfit, dramatic speeches, and of course, their iconic catchphrases like “Mogambo Khush Hua.” They make villainy look glamorous, like it’s some kind of luxury lifestyle.

In real life? Villains aren’t so stylish. No background music, no dramatic lighting- just shady intentions, a bad haircut, and a creepy vibe. The real-life “villain” is usually sitting in a dingy corner of a local bar or worse, wearing a neon green tracksuit at the gym.

No One Has a Job but Still Lives Like Royalty

In Bollywood, nobody actually works- but somehow they live in massive homes, drive luxury cars, and take spontaneous international trips like it’s no big deal. The hero’s job? Undefined. The heroine? Owns a café that’s always empty but pays for her designer wardrobe and life goals.

In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara– Three besties casually fly off to Spain for soul-searching adventures and adrenaline highs. Meanwhile, we’re soul-searching in the local metro, wondering if we can afford pani puri today.

Like… who’s funding these cinematic lives? And can they sponsor our student loans too?

Bollywood Logic > Real Logic

In Bollywood, the laws of physics are more like suggestions. Jumping across buildings, defusing bombs with 3 seconds left, or catching bullets mid-air? Totally normal. Newton who? In movies like Singham and Suryavanshi, one man flips jeeps with his pinky finger. Meanwhile, we’re out here spraining our backs trying to lift a laptop bag.

And let’s not forget the magical logic of Bollywood plots. People get amnesia when it’s convenient, twins get separated at birth more often than pizza deliveries, and disguises? Just add a fake moustache and voilà- you’re unrecognisable. Judwaa, Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na– the logic left the chat long ago. We’re just here for the chaos and the fun.

Bollywood is a beautiful, chaotic fantasy- and we love it for that. But let’s not fall into the trap of comparing it with our own lives. Because your daily struggles, awkward conversations, sleepy mornings, and 3-hour metro rides have their own charm. No background music required.

So, the next time you wonder why your “DDLJ” moment didn’t happen at the metro station, just smile and remember- “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost… but that picture is your own, not a YRF production!”