Introduction To Classical Literature: Where to Start and What to Read.

“You have to read a lot of bad books” Because….Every. So. Often, you will come across a book that will absolutely blow your mind in ways that nothing else can compare with. It will take over your whole life from the moment you wake to the moment you sleep. You can’t breathe or eat or work without thinking about it. Your whole life is turned upside down for days, or weeks or months because of literature. And it’s worth it.

Have you always wanted to get into the classics but just couldn’t decide where to start or who to read?

Well, here’s a list made just for you! These are some of my favorite authors—fun, compelling, and (mostly) easy to read. Whether you’re just getting into classic literature or looking for your next great read, there’s something for everyone.

Pride and Prejudice – Jane Austen

Published in 1813, this book is about family, wealth, reputation, social class, etc. We get to see how life was in the 19th century through this book as we see the characters interact and converse. We follow the Bennet family, especially Elizabeth Bennet, through her struggles and development as she navigates love, personal growth, and societal expectations.

Jane Austens books provide a detailed and realistic glimpse into the everyday lives of people in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, emphasizing the social visits, family conversations, financial concerns, the unspoken rules of love and marriage and the importance of reputation. She captures how women’s lives were often constrained by marriage prospects and economic realities. With her careful observation of people and witty writing she makes her characters seem real.

White Nights – Fyodor Dostoevsky

“My God! A whole minute of bliss! Is that really so little for the whole of a man’s life?”

One of Dostoevsky’s ‘lighter’ and shorter works, it’s a story about one-sided love and longing. It’s a bittersweet, dreamlike tale of loneliness and fleeting love. Told through the perspective of an unnamed narrator, the dreamer, we experience his deep longing as he falls for Nastenka. It’s a short but great story about hope, heartbreak, and the quiet ache of solitude.

Perfect for anyone looking to get into Dostoevsky or Russian literature, this book takes place across four nights, weaving a delicate, wistful portrait of love, dreams, and the loneliness that lingers when reality falls short of fantasy.

Little Women – Louisa May Alcott

First came across this in school as a required book for English literature and immediately fell in love with the characters. It follows the life of four sisters as they grow up and face adolescence and adulthood and the struggles that come with growing up.

Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy. Oldest to youngest. Each sister has her own personality and dreams: Meg longs for a comfortable life, Jo is an ambitious writer, Beth is gentle and musically gifted, and Amy aspires to be a great artist. We see how their relationships, ambitions, and struggles shape their journey from childhood to adulthood. As they face hardships, love, loss, and personal growth, the sisters support one another while also forging their own paths in a world that often limits women’s choices. Through their experiences, Little Women explores themes of family, ambition, sacrifice, and self-discovery, making it a timeless and heartfelt story.

The Picture of Dorian Gray – Oscar Wilde

“You will always be fond of me I represent to you all the sins you never had the courage to commit.”

This novel is a 10/10 for me—wonderfully written, immersive, and thought-provoking. Love the writing style. Easy to read. This novel explores vanity, morality, and hedonism. The premise is simple but brilliant: Dorian Gray, a young man of extraordinary beauty, is gifted with the ability to remain youthful while his portrait ages and bears the consequences of his actions. It’s impossible not to fall for the witty and charming characters and the equally stunning writing.

Frankenstein – Mary Shelley

What does it mean to create? To bring something into the world, only to be repulsed by it? Is the creature the monster, or is it the man who could not love what he had made? Victor Frankenstein, driven by his thirst for knowledge, brings a creature to life—only to reject it in horror. What follows is a tragic tale of the creature’s search for acceptance and vengeance, while Frankenstein grapples with the consequences of his ambition.

1984 – George Orwell

With the current political environment, I’d suggest everyone read at least one George Orwell book. 1984 is a chilling vision of surveillance, propaganda, and the terrifying malleability of truth.

It is set in an alternate world controlled by ‘big brother’ who has set up a totalitarian regime where surveillance, propaganda, and thought control dominate every aspect of life. The story follows Winston Smith, a low-ranking Party member in Oceania, who works at the Ministry of Truth, where history is twisted, changed and rewritten to fit the Party’s narrative. Despite the Party’s control, Winston secretly questions the system and dreams of freedom. As he navigates this oppressive world, he begins to seek truth and rebellion, but in a society where even thoughts can be crimes, breaking free is nearly impossible when you can be punished for even a second of lost control over your expression.

Crime and Punishment – Fyodor Dostoevsky

I’m biased, but I adore this book, and it’s absolutely one of my favorites on the list. Crime and Punishment follows Raskolnikov, a struggling student who commits a crime, convinced he’s justified. But as guilt eats away at him, we watch his mind unravel. A deep psychological dive into guilt, morality, and redemption, it’s the perfect read for psychological thriller lovers!

Literature reflects our inner thoughts, emotions, and struggles while also offering a lens through which we can explore different perspectives, cultures, and historical moments. A truly great book transcends its time of creation. No matter when it was written, if its themes, characters, and ideas remain relevant and impactful, its greatness is unchallenged. Timeless literature, like the books above, continues to inspire, provoke thought, and resonate across generations, proving that the power of words endures beyond the limits of history.

Reading classics isn’t about suffering (well, not only about suffering). It’s about discovering that human nature hasn’t changed. People have always been messy, dramatic, and deeply flawed. These books? They just prove it.