Ilia Malinin and The Weight of Being a Quad God

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ilia Malinin gave himself the moniker Quad God at just fifteen, after successfully landing his first few quadruple jumps. At the time, the name was little more than a joke. Maybe a goal he was setting for himself. Little did he know that the name would become a worldwide sensation after he rewrote history in the 2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic by becoming the first skater ever to land a Quadruple Axel in competition. Overnight, the title stopped feeling like a joke and started sounding prophetic.

So it is no surprise that when he stepped onto the ice at the Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in the finals of the men’s free skate competition, his win was inevitable. The conversation wasn’t about whether he’d win or not. It was about how dominant the win would be.

The world waited with bated breath as he began his routine. And collectively gasped as it all began to unravel bit by bit.

It’s important to remember that in sports, expectations are never neutral. They build, layer by layer, until the weight of it all flattens. For Malinin, these layers seemed omnipresent. The media, the fans, the analysts all already saw him as the winner. As a fan of his, I remember thinking if he could just stay upright for the whole routine, the medal would be his.

The olympic free skate exposed the danger of thinking in absolutes. When Ilia stepped onto the Olympic ice, the crowd held their breath. From the opening strokes of his free skate, there was an undeniable tension in the air. He has since come out and talked about the panic he experienced standing on the ice, in front of thousands of people who expected greatness from him. He talked about his life flashing in front of his eyes and the crippling panic he felt that led to him losing control. In the end, it culminated in a performance wrought with small mistakes that deteriorated his already fragile peace of mind and led to two falls that proved fatal for the young superstar’s chance at the podium.

People seem to forget that ice skating, as a sport, is as much about mental fortitude as it is about skating prowess. Add to that the magnifying effect olympic ice has on every movement, every mistake, and every moment of hesitation, even the tiniest cracks in an athlete’s confidence can widen into an abyss.

Ilia’s body tightened up, the choreography narrowed, and the point-heavy jumps were “popped” (aborted rotations), with a planned qual axel turning into a single, and a planned quad loop into a double. He was no longer owning the arena as he had during his earlier performances. He was instead managing damage.

As he hit the final pose and the scores confirmed an eight-place finish for Ilia Malinin, shock rippled throughout the world. The gold hopeful had fallen off the podium entirely.

This was not the first time the Olympics had taught this lesson to its champions. Back in 2018, Nathan Chen entered the PyeongChang Games as the gold-medal favourite, empowered, or should I say burdened, with the most technically difficult arsenal in the games. A disastrous short program derailed his chances and pushed him out of medal contention entirely. He rebounded with a record-setting free skate, but the dream of winning a gold medal stayed out of reach. However, he returned to the 2022 games in Beijing and went home with Olympic gold. After Malinin’s 8th place finish, Chen spoke out publicly about the pressures associated with being the gold hopeful, especially on as big a stage as the Olympics.

Simone Biles, too, has suffered at the hands of the Olympic pressure, choosing to back out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health struggles. Since Ilia’s loss, Biles has been seen publicly comforting the young star, going as far as appearing with Malinin for an interview.

“Think of it not as reaching the success that you wanted to have at the Olympics, but a redirection,” Simone said. “I think everything happens for a reason.”

These words were not just empty platitudes but recognition. From one elite athlete to another, who had just buckled, but not broken, under the full weight of the global expectations placed on him.

Malin’s eighth-place finish will be remembered for ages as a shock result. But it places him in the same league with world-class athletes like Nathan Chen and Simone Biles, who have also carried the weight of being called inevitable and have learnt the hard way that inevitability is just an expectation the world sets, not a guarantee an athlete can control.

Even though Malinin was heartbroken after his loss, he did not fail to congratulate the Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov, who had brought home the second gold medal ever for his country of Kazakhstan. Mikahil Shaidorov carried with him the freedom of opportunity that allowed him to skate a perfectly clean program, with nary a mistake.

Freedom of opportunity triumphed over the burden of inevitability and changed the course of two lives.

However, Malinin’s story remains far from over. This eighth-place win may have knocked him down, but I believe it will not keep him there for long. Diamonds, of course, are forged under intense pressure, right?

We’ll see you in 2030 Ilia, ready to finish what you started.