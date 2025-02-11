Hold On India, It’s Captain Niki With The Trophy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

They say it only takes sun to light up the whole world but our U19 girls proved it otherwise by becoming the defending champions of ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World cup.

The field was set, the anticipation soared, the cheers were loud, and the India under-19 women’s team was ready to weave history once again but this time in Malaysia. The girls were certain from the very start that they are not here to just play but to dominate with both bat and ball and proved it right by becoming the first team to win the tournament without dropping a single game. They outperformed every other team to claim the title win with 52 balls still left on the clock. This team not only showcased their skills but also a level of maturity beyond their years by providing clarity that the future of Indian women’s cricket is in safe hands.

Captain Niki Prasad? that girl had ice in her veins. ‘Cool as a cucumber’ would be the perfect way to describe her. She had everything under control with that calmness of hers and those cheeky smiles after every match that said “C’mon, we don’t lose”. Though she didn’t have much to contribute with her bat she made sure that she was present in every other possible way be it sharp fielding or good leadership. She was known for her big sixes in the domestic tournaments but her performance in the world cup shows that it’s not just about individual brilliance but it’s about holding the team together at crucial times that matters the most. And with her at the wheel, the Under-19 women’s team did not just play-they dominated.

The team did exceptionally well. Gongadi Trisha or you could even call her a scoring sensation played her way into the record books after registering a magnificent hundred against Scotland. The all-rounder was a standout performer throughout the tournament by leading the batting stats, scoring 309 runs in just seven innings and taking away the player of the tournament trophy home.She was not only a run machine but also a thief who stole the show by taking three wickets in finals against South Africa. I guess If you check her pockets, you will probably find the entire tournament in there.



Two lefties, Twice the trouble that would be Sanika Chalke and Kamalini G for y’all, both the Southpaws did quiet a masterclass, one was flying in the field while other stood tall behind the stumps. Having missed out on the previous world cup due to an injury Sanika made a comeback that was nothing short of legendary and served as the captain’s ace side. After being snapped by Mumbai Indians for 1.6 crore recently, Kamalini needs no introduction-her name already resonates and will be often heard in future.

Ishwari Awasare and Bhavika Ahire who often batted in the top order in domestic cricket embraced their position in lower order and adapted to the team needs. Mithila Vinod, Dirthi Kesari, Sonam Yadav and Anandita kishore were the backup that could turn the ball into poetry. A little hurt that we couldn’t watch Mithila’s and Anandita’s aggressive batting, but we have to blame the top order for being too good. These girls had a quiet outing, but their talent is undeniable.

Oh, the bowling unit … if I had to describe them in a word it would be “Phenomenal” they feasted and wiped the plates clean. It was like the spinners were in the league of their own and Vaishnavi sharma was an absolute magician who tricked us all into falling in love with her bowling. She had the best bowling figures and also took a hat-trick and five wicket haul on her debut (new role model alert). Parunika Sisodia and Aayushi Shukla were the other two spinners who joined the party and weaved a magic of their own which kept the batters guessing. No surprises here it was the spinners show or as they like to call themselves “drama queens” Shabnam and Joshitha VJ our fast bowlers didn’t have much to contribute since the Malaysian field couldn’t get enough of the spinner’s brilliance.

Overall, the tournament was one for the history books with so many records being created. While the players shined on the field the think tank operated in the sidelines. Coach Nooshin AI Khader was the mastermind behind yet another historic victory. The coach and support staff had a huge role to play in the journey towards the world cup as the girls happily gave credits to them for the victory. “It wouldn’t be possible without them” that’s what the team said and I couldn’t agree less as they indeed were a force that kept the team going.

This tournament made a huge impact on the youngsters by making them believe that dreams do come true. The ripple effect of this success will be felt for years, uplifting young talents to just get out there and follow their dream with unshakeable belief. Remember this moment, because these girls are not going to stop here, they’re establishing dominance, and this is just an opening act. Just like Niki prasad said “WE ARE GOING TO CREATE A LEGACY OF WINNING THIS AND OTHER ICC TOURNAMENTS FOR INDIA” with a team like this winning will soon be the new tradition.

To all those who questioning “women in sports?” Its time to rewrite your narrative to “Women redefining sports”. We’re here, we’re winning, and we’re far from done.