Found Family: The most beloved trope in stories

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

ABC Signature Studios

There’s a specific kind of scene that almost guarantees emotional damage. It’s not the dramatic death. Not the confession. Not even the final battle.

It’s when a character hesitates, unsure if they belong, and someone responds with, “You’re with us.” Not because they have to be, but because they want to be.

That’s the core of the “found family” trope. And the reason it hits so hard isn’t just because it’s heartwarming. It’s because it mirrors something a lot of us are quietly building in real life. Especially in our twenties.

What “Found Family” actually means

At the surface level, found family is simple: a group of unrelated people form bonds so strong they function as a family unit.

But emotionally, it’s about choice.

It’s about people who didn’t necessarily start together deciding, again and again, to stay together.

In Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the precinct isn’t just a workplace. Holt becomes a mentor who believes in Jake before Jake fully believes in himself. Rosa learns how to be vulnerable in a space that allows it. Amy isn’t just competitive, she’s supported. Their dynamic works because no one is obligated to care, but they do.

In Ted Lasso, an American football coach lands in a foreign country and builds something entirely new out of patience and empathy. The team starts fragmented, defensive, and insecure. Over time, they become a chosen unit. Not because they win. Because they learn to show up for each other.

In animated spaces like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, and eventually Zuko don’t just travel together. They grow together. Zuko’s arc, in particular, revolves around choosing a moral family over a biological one that demands obedience at the cost of his identity.

Different genres. Same emotional core. Belonging isn’t automatic. It’s built

Why this resonates so deeply right now

If you’re in college, recently graduated, or somewhere in the in-between stage of adulthood, you’ve probably felt this shift. You don’t just inherit your environment anymore. You choose your roommates, you choose who to text when something good happens, you choose who gets to see you at your worst. That act of choosing, and being chosen, is powerful.

Psychologically, humans are wired for attachment. Traditionally, family is supposed to provide that security. But adulthood complicates that narrative. People grow in different directions. Values shift. Sometimes love exists without understanding.

Found family stories validate something that feels both obvious and radical: you can build your own emotional infrastructure.

You can assemble a support system that reflects who you are becoming, not just who you were born as.

The workplace as accidental family

Shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Office (at its best) tap into something extremely real: sometimes the people who see you the most are not relatives, they’re coworkers.

You spend eight hours a day together. You survive chaos together. You learn each other’s tells, moods, and insecurities.

In B99, Captain Holt isn’t just a boss. He’s a steady, affirming presence for characters who didn’t always receive that kind of guidance elsewhere. Jake’s growth isn’t forced by punishment; it’s nurtured by belief.

There’s something comforting about watching professional spaces become emotionally safe spaces. It challenges the idea that work must be cold or transactional. It suggests that a community can form anywhere.

Soft masculinity, emotional safety, and Ted Lasso

If found family has evolved in recent years, Ted Lasso is part of that shift. The show centres emotional literacy in a space traditionally associated with aggression: sports. The team becomes a family not through dominance, but through vulnerability. Roy Kent is learning to express tenderness. Jamie Tartt is confronting his father’s cruelty. Rebecca is letting go of bitterness.

It’s not a dramatic betrayal or grand sacrifice that cements their bond. It’s shared accountability. The show’s message is subtle but important: family can be built through kindness.

And that feels particularly meaningful in a time where cynicism often feels like the default setting.

Fantasy worlds, real emotional stakes

In fantasy and animated series, found family often becomes even more pronounced because characters are literal outsiders.

In Avatar, Aang is the last of his people. Katara and Sokka lose their mother. Toph leaves a suffocating home. Zuko is exiled.

None of them fully fit where they started. But together, they build something steady.

Similarly, in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, characters from different kingdoms and backgrounds unite not because they’re identical, but because they align in values. The Princess Alliance isn’t perfect. They argue. They make mistakes. They hurt each other.

But they keep choosing each other. Fantasy heightens the stakes, war, magic, destiny, but the emotional engine remains deeply human: I see you. Stay.

Being Chosen

There’s something uniquely affirming about chosen bonds. The biological family is accidental. Chosen family implies deliberation.

Someone sees your flaws, your baggage, your awkwardness, and still decides you’re worth keeping close. For people navigating identity shifts, sexuality, career goals, politics, and mental health, that choice feels grounding.

Found family narratives often include characters who feel like misfits at first. And instead of forcing them to change entirely, the story lets them be accepted as they are.

That acceptance is the fantasy, not dragons, not trophies, not championships. Acceptance.

Boundaries without villainising

One reason this trope feels modern is that it doesn’t always frame biological family as evil. It simply acknowledges complexity.

Zuko’s struggle with his father isn’t cartoonish cruelty; it’s ideological conflict wrapped in abuse. Jamie Tartt’s father in Ted Lasso represents generational harm. Adora’s departure from the Horde in She-Ra isn’t framed as betrayal; it’s survival.

These stories reflect a growing cultural conversation about boundaries. You can love someone and still step away, you can honour where you came from without staying stuck in it, you can build new bonds without erasing old ones. That nuance matters.

Why college audiences gravitate toward this

College is often the first time people build a life independent of childhood structures. Late-night food runs. Group study sessions that turn into therapy sessions. Friends who know your exam schedule better than your extended relatives do.

There’s a reason people say, “These are my people.” It’s not dismissive. It’s descriptive.

Found family stories mirror that experience of assembling your own circle, one inside joke, one shared crisis, one borrowed hoodie at a time.

When B99 ends, the squad is still connected. When Ted Lasso closes with a team that’s grown beyond football. When animated heroes sit around a campfire laughing after everything they’ve survived.

It feels familiar. It feels earned.

Why this trope isn’t going anywhere

Some critics argue that found family is overused. But storytelling reflects social realities.

We live in a time where people move cities frequently, friendships are sustained digitally across distances, therapy language is mainstream, and traditional structures are being re-examined.

Community is no longer assumed. It’s curated. And stories that validate a curated community resonate. They remind us that building something intentional isn’t second-best. It’s powerful.

The real fantasy

The real fantasy isn’t magic or championships or solving crimes.

It’s this: You mess up, you doubt yourself, you consider leaving, and someone says, “We’re not done with you.” That’s what found family stories offer- not perfection, not permanence. Just the steady reassurance that belonging can be built and rebuilt over time. And maybe that’s why these narratives feel less like escapism and more like rehearsal.

Because outside the screen, in shared flats, campus lawns and office break rooms, people are doing the same thing.

Finding each other, staying, calling it home.